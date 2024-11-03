How different is Abha Card from Ayushman Card, know its benefits

Abha Card Benefits Abha Card, also known as Ayushman Bharat Health Account Card, is a digital health card. It contains all your health-related information in an encrypted form. In a way, it’s your digital medical file, which contains information about your medical history, diagnosed diseases, allergies, blood group, and medications you’re currently taking.

Digital Storage Option The Abha Card provides an option to store your medical information digitally, which can be accessed from anywhere. When you visit a hospital or doctor, they can check your medical history through the card. The card has a 14-digit unique number, similar to the Aadhaar card number. Like the Aadhaar card, the Abha Card also has a QR code.