How different is Abha Card from Ayushman Card, know its benefits

Abha Card Benefits Abha Card, also known as Ayushman Bharat Health Account Card, is a digital health card. It contains all your health-related information in an encrypted form. In a way, it’s your digital medical file, which contains information about your medical history, diagnosed diseases, allergies, blood group, and medications you’re currently taking.
Digital Storage Option The Abha Card provides an option to store your medical information digitally, which can be accessed from anywhere. When you visit a hospital or doctor, they can check your medical history through the card. The card has a 14-digit unique number, similar to the Aadhaar card number. Like the Aadhaar card, the Abha Card also has a QR code.
Free Treatment up to ₹5 Lakh? This card is a great initiative by the Indian Government to strengthen the digital health system. The full name of this card is Ayushman Bharat Health Account Card, which is used to create your health account. This card is not meant for free treatment. The Indian Government has issued the Ayushman Card for free treatment, and there are certain eligibility criteria for it. Only those who meet the eligibility criteria are issued the Ayushman Card. On the other hand, anyone in India can get an Abha Card, and there are no eligibility criteria for it.