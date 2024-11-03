scriptHow different is Abha Card from Ayushman Card, know its benefits | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

How different is Abha Card from Ayushman Card, know its benefits

Abha Card is a 14-digit unique code created under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which can be used to centrally digitize all your medical information on a portal.

New DelhiNov 03, 2024 / 04:39 pm

Patrika Desk

The Indian Government runs many schemes for the benefit of needy people, and millions of people take advantage of these schemes. Many people in our country still cannot get proper treatment due to a lack of resources. The Indian Government provides free treatment to such citizens. The government launched the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in 2018, under which beneficiaries are provided free treatment up to ₹5 lakh. The government provides an Ayushman Card to the beneficiaries, which can be used to get free treatment in any government or private hospital registered under the scheme. Now, the government has also issued the Abha Card. But the question arises whether the Abha Card also provides the facility of free treatment up to ₹5 lakh like the Ayushman Card. Let’s know the benefits of getting an Abha Card.

Abha Card Benefits

Abha Card, also known as Ayushman Bharat Health Account Card, is a digital health card. It contains all your health-related information in an encrypted form. In a way, it’s your digital medical file, which contains information about your medical history, diagnosed diseases, allergies, blood group, and medications you’re currently taking.

Digital Storage Option

The Abha Card provides an option to store your medical information digitally, which can be accessed from anywhere. When you visit a hospital or doctor, they can check your medical history through the card. The card has a 14-digit unique number, similar to the Aadhaar card number. Like the Aadhaar card, the Abha Card also has a QR code.

Free Treatment up to ₹5 Lakh?

This card is a great initiative by the Indian Government to strengthen the digital health system. The full name of this card is Ayushman Bharat Health Account Card, which is used to create your health account. This card is not meant for free treatment. The Indian Government has issued the Ayushman Card for free treatment, and there are certain eligibility criteria for it. Only those who meet the eligibility criteria are issued the Ayushman Card. On the other hand, anyone in India can get an Abha Card, and there are no eligibility criteria for it.

