Husband waits all day on Karva Chauth, wife doesn’t return from Delhi, hangs himself

Avadhesh Tiwari, a resident of Khajuri village in Motiganj police station area, hanged himself in a room in his house on the day of Karva Chauth. He had locked the room from inside, but the window was open. Some people saw his body hanging from the rope and informed the police. The police broke open the door and took out the body, sending it for post-mortem.

Longstanding Differences Persisted According to the police and villagers, the wife had been living in Delhi for a long time, which had been a cause of tension for Avadhesh. Villagers say that Avadhesh would often ask his wife to return home over the phone, but she would refuse. Avadhesh was confident that his wife would come home on Karva Chauth, but when she didn’t come even by evening, he thought she would at least talk to him over the phone. But when she didn’t even call him, Avadhesh took the extreme step of ending his life.