scriptHusband waits all day on Karva Chauth, wife doesn’t return from Delhi, hangs himself | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Husband waits all day on Karva Chauth, wife doesn’t return from Delhi, hangs himself

Gonda News: On the day of Karva Chauth, the husband waited all day for his wife to return from Delhi, but she didn’t come. Later, he hanged himself.

GondaOct 21, 2024 / 02:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Gonda news

थाना मोतीगंज जनपद गोंडा

On the day of Karva Chauth, the husband waited all day for his wife to return from Delhi. When she didn’t come, he thought maybe she would talk to him over the phone. But even at 9 pm on Sunday, she didn’t call him. Angered by this, the husband hanged himself in a room in his house, ending his life.
Avadhesh Tiwari, a resident of Khajuri village in Motiganj police station area, hanged himself in a room in his house on the day of Karva Chauth. He had locked the room from inside, but the window was open. Some people saw his body hanging from the rope and informed the police. The police broke open the door and took out the body, sending it for post-mortem.

Longstanding Differences Persisted

According to the police and villagers, the wife had been living in Delhi for a long time, which had been a cause of tension for Avadhesh. Villagers say that Avadhesh would often ask his wife to return home over the phone, but she would refuse. Avadhesh was confident that his wife would come home on Karva Chauth, but when she didn’t come even by evening, he thought she would at least talk to him over the phone. But when she didn’t even call him, Avadhesh took the extreme step of ending his life.

Inspector Says – Wife Was Informed About the Incident Over the Phone

In this regard, Motiganj police station in-charge Anita Yadav said that the body was taken out after receiving the information and sent for post-mortem. Preliminary investigation suggests that Avadhesh took the extreme step due to a dispute with his wife. The wife has been informed about the incident over the phone. The entire incident is being investigated, and other legal proceedings are also underway.

News / National News / Husband waits all day on Karva Chauth, wife doesn’t return from Delhi, hangs himself

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

National News

Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

39 minutes ago

Madarsa Board News: Sanskrit will be taught in madrasas of this state

Education News

Madarsa Board News: Sanskrit will be taught in madrasas of this state

in 2 hours

Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

National News

Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

57 minutes ago

Lucknow Air Pollution: After NCR, Lucknow on High Alert for Air Pollution

UP News

Lucknow Air Pollution: After NCR, Lucknow on High Alert for Air Pollution

40 minutes ago

Latest National News

Farooq Abdullah lashes out at Pakistan over Ganderbal attack

National News

Farooq Abdullah lashes out at Pakistan over Ganderbal attack

in 5 hours

Don’t travel by Air India from 1st to 19th November, Khalistani terrorist gives a big threat

National News

Don’t travel by Air India from 1st to 19th November, Khalistani terrorist gives a big threat

in 5 hours

Husband waits all day on Karva Chauth, wife doesn’t return from Delhi, hangs himself

National News

Husband waits all day on Karva Chauth, wife doesn’t return from Delhi, hangs himself

in 4 hours

MP receives a major gift: Airports to be built in four cities, making air travel easier

National News

MP receives a major gift: Airports to be built in four cities, making air travel easier

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.