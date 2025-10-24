Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Hyderabad-Bangalore Bus Accident: Volvo Bus Catches Fire, 32 Passengers Feared Burnt Alive, PM Modi Announces Compensation

A Kaveri Travels bus met with an accident on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway. It is feared that 32 people have died in this accident.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 24, 2025

Hyderabad-Bangalore Bus Accident

Hyderabad-Bangalore Bus Accident (Image: X)

A major accident has occurred in Andhra Pradesh. A bus caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru highway in Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh). 32 people travelling in the bus were burnt alive in this accident. Currently, the exact number of deceased is not fully clear.

According to information, a speeding motorcycle collided with the bus, after which the bus caught fire. During this time, screams erupted from inside the bus. Only 12 people travelling in the bus managed to escape. Local residents stated that some people managed to get out after the incident, while the rest were burnt alive inside. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. Meanwhile, former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed his grief over the incident.

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow over the accident, stating, "My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured." The Prime Minister also announced compensation. He said, "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured."

President Also Expresses Condolences

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her grief over the accident. President Murmu wrote on X that the deaths in the tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, are deeply unfortunate. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Meanwhile, a list of passengers is also going viral on social media following the incident. This viral post claims that at least 25 people were killed in the accident.

Transport Minister Reaches Accident Site

Following the incident, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy reached the spot. He expressed deep sorrow to the families of the deceased and said that the loss of so many lives is truly heart-wrenching. The Transport Minister instructed officials to ensure the injured were taken to Kurnool Hospital and provided with the best possible medical treatment. He also directed the transport and rescue teams to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations at the accident site.

Published on:

24 Oct 2025 10:18 am

