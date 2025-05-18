scriptHyderabad Fire Kills 17 Near Charminar; PM Modi Expresses Grief | Latest News | Patrika News
Hyderabad Fire Kills 17 Near Charminar; PM Modi Expresses Grief

A devastating fire broke out in a building in the historic Charminar area of Hyderabad, Telangana’s capital, on Sunday. The incident resulted in the death of 17 people.

May 18, 2025 / 03:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Photo source- video screen shot

Hyderabad Fire Incident: A major tragedy struck Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, on Sunday. A devastating fire engulfed a building in the historic Charminar area of Hyderabad. This incident has resulted in the death of 17 people, with several others injured. Upon receiving reports of the fire, 11 fire engines arrived at the scene. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the Gulzar House incident and announced ex-gratia payments.

Massive Fire on the Ground Floor of a Three-Storey Building

A senior fire official told the media that approximately nine people suffered burns, while the others died from asphyxiation. The fire broke out in a jewellery shop near Charminar. According to fire officials, the fire started on the ground floor of a three-storey building, which housed the jewellery shop.

PM Modi Expresses Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident. PM Modi stated that he is deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the fire. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹200,000 from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.

Deeply Shocked and Saddened – K.T. Rama Rao

Reacting to the incident, K.T. Rama Rao, working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, wrote, “Deeply shocked and saddened!! The details emerging about the fire incident at Gulzar House in the old city are very tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy. Wishing soon recovery to the injured. Hoping and praying that the fire will be brought under control soon.”

Names of the Deceased

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as:
—Rajendra Kumar (67)
—Abhishek Modi (30)
—Sumitra (65)
—Munnibai (72)
—Aarushi Jain (17)
—Sheetal Jain (37)
—Iraj (2)
—Arshdeep Gupta (7)
—Rajni Agrawal
—Aanya Modi
—Pankaj Modi
—Varsha Modi
—Iddiki Modi
—Rishabh
—Pratham Agrawal
—Pranshu Agarwal
BJP state president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy claimed that the increase in fire incidents was due to the late arrival of fire engines at the scene. However, according to senior fire officials, fire engines reached the scene within 15 minutes of receiving the report.

