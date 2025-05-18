Hyderabad Fire Kills 17 Near Charminar; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Massive Fire on the Ground Floor of a Three-Storey Building A senior fire official told the media that approximately nine people suffered burns, while the others died from asphyxiation. The fire broke out in a jewellery shop near Charminar. According to fire officials, the fire started on the ground floor of a three-storey building, which housed the jewellery shop.

Death toll in Hyderabad’s Gulzar House fire reaches 17 Read @ANI story | https://t.co/KQ0cE4PeTO#Hyderabad #Gulzarhouse #Telangana #deathtoll pic.twitter.com/p5W7EFu7WG— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 18, 2025 తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రంలో హైదరాబాద్ నగరంలో సంభవించిన అగ్ని ప్రమాదంలో జరిగిన ప్రాణనష్టం తీవ్ర ఆవేదన కలిగించింది. తమ ప్రియమైన వారిని కోల్పోయిన వారికి నా సంతాపం. గాయపడినవారు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను.మృతుల బంధువులకు పీఎంఎన్ ఆర్ ఎఫ్ నుండి రూ. 2 లక్షల ఎక్స్‌గ్రేషియా,గాయపడిన వారికి… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 18, 2025 PM Modi Expresses Grief Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident. PM Modi stated that he is deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the fire. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹200,000 from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident. PM Modi stated that he is deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the fire. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹200,000 from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.

Deeply Shocked and Saddened – K.T. Rama Rao Reacting to the incident, K.T. Rama Rao, working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, wrote, “Deeply shocked and saddened!! The details emerging about the fire incident at Gulzar House in the old city are very tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy. Wishing soon recovery to the injured. Hoping and praying that the fire will be brought under control soon.”

A devastating fire broke out in Gulzar House, under the jurisdiction of Mir Chowk Police Station in Hyderabad. The flames quickly engulfed the area, prompting a swift response from fire and rescue teams, who managed to save several people trapped inside. Sadly, three individuals… pic.twitter.com/pi6POh8vNA— Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) May 18, 2025 Names of the Deceased According to the police, the deceased have been identified as:

—Rajendra Kumar (67)

—Abhishek Modi (30)

—Sumitra (65)

—Munnibai (72)

—Aarushi Jain (17)

—Sheetal Jain (37)

—Iraj (2)

—Arshdeep Gupta (7)

—Rajni Agrawal

—Aanya Modi

—Pankaj Modi

—Varsha Modi

—Iddiki Modi

—Rishabh

—Pratham Agrawal

BJP state president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy claimed that the increase in fire incidents was due to the late arrival of fire engines at the scene. However, according to senior fire officials, fire engines reached the scene within 15 minutes of receiving the report.