Hyderabad Fire Kills 17 Near Charminar; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Massive Fire on the Ground Floor of a Three-Storey BuildingA senior fire official told the media that approximately nine people suffered burns, while the others died from asphyxiation. The fire broke out in a jewellery shop near Charminar. According to fire officials, the fire started on the ground floor of a three-storey building, which housed the jewellery shop.
PM Modi Expresses GriefPrime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident. PM Modi stated that he is deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the fire. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹200,000 from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.
Deeply Shocked and Saddened – K.T. Rama RaoReacting to the incident, K.T. Rama Rao, working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, wrote, “Deeply shocked and saddened!! The details emerging about the fire incident at Gulzar House in the old city are very tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy. Wishing soon recovery to the injured. Hoping and praying that the fire will be brought under control soon.”
Names of the DeceasedAccording to the police, the deceased have been identified as:
—Rajendra Kumar (67)
—Abhishek Modi (30)
—Sumitra (65)
—Munnibai (72)
—Aarushi Jain (17)
—Sheetal Jain (37)
—Iraj (2)
—Arshdeep Gupta (7)
—Rajni Agrawal
—Aanya Modi
—Pankaj Modi
—Varsha Modi
—Iddiki Modi
—Rishabh
—Pratham Agrawal
—Pranshu Agarwal