Hyderabad News Anchor Found Dead; Father Accuses One Individual

In Hyderabad, the body of a female news anchor was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by her father.

Jun 28, 2025 / 05:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Swetcha Votarkar Death: The body of a 40-year-old female news anchor was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Hyderabad. The deceased has been identified as Swetcha Votarkar, a well-known news anchor for a prominent Telugu television channel. Police have launched an investigation into the case, treating it as a suspicious death, and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. According to the police, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered based on a complaint filed by the anchor’s father, who has named an individual as responsible for his daughter’s death.
K.T. Rama Rao, the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), expressed his condolences on the death of Swetcha Votarkar. He posted on X, writing: “Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of Swetcha Votarkar, a fierce journalist, writer and a dedicated Telanganite. I am at a loss for words.”
He further wrote: “I request everyone reading this, if you ever feel life is difficult, please don’t hesitate to reach out to a professional. Life is meant to be lived, and help is always available.”
According to the police, the incident came to light when Swetcha’s daughter returned from school and found the bedroom door locked. After receiving no response to repeated calls, the door was broken down with the help of neighbours, where Swetcha was found hanging from the ceiling fan.
In the preliminary investigation, the police have considered it a case of suicide, but other possibilities, such as a conspiracy or external pressure, have not been ruled out. L. Ramesh, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chikkadpally police station, stated that a thorough investigation is underway and they are awaiting the post-mortem report.

