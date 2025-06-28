Hyderabad News Anchor Found Dead; Father Accuses One Individual

K.T. Rama Rao, the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), expressed his condolences on the death of Swetcha Votarkar. He posted on X, writing: “Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of Swetcha Votarkar, a fierce journalist, writer and a dedicated Telanganite. I am at a loss for words.”

My heartfelt condolences to her family, especially her daughter & her mother. And I hope they find the strength to deal…— KTR (@KTRBRS) June 27, 2025 He further wrote: “I request everyone reading this, if you ever feel life is difficult, please don’t hesitate to reach out to a professional. Life is meant to be lived, and help is always available.” He further wrote: “I request everyone reading this, if you ever feel life is difficult, please don’t hesitate to reach out to a professional. Life is meant to be lived, and help is always available.”

According to the police, the incident came to light when Swetcha’s daughter returned from school and found the bedroom door locked. After receiving no response to repeated calls, the door was broken down with the help of neighbours, where Swetcha was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

In the preliminary investigation, the police have considered it a case of suicide, but other possibilities, such as a conspiracy or external pressure, have not been ruled out. L. Ramesh, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chikkadpally police station, stated that a thorough investigation is underway and they are awaiting the post-mortem report.