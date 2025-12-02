Hyderabad's Air Turns Toxic, AQI Crosses 200 for First Time This Year

A dense layer of smog had already raised concerns in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, but now Hyderabad has also come under the grip of dangerous levels of air pollution. For the first time this year, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded in the 'very poor' category, with the AQI exceeding 200 in many areas. The city experienced a thick layer of fog in the mornings and evenings, posing a direct threat to people's health. Scientists say that continuous exposure to such high levels of PM2.5 can be as harmful as smoking 8-10 cigarettes a day, clearly indicating the severity of the situation.