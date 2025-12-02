Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Hyderabad's Air Turns Toxic, AQI Crosses 200 for First Time This Year

Hyderabad's air quality has been recorded in the 'very poor' category after the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 200 for the first time, leading to a rapid increase in health risks. Experts have warned that the continuously rising pollution could push the city towards a severe situation like Delhi.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

AQI crosses 200 in Hyderabad (Image: IANS)

A dense layer of smog had already raised concerns in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, but now Hyderabad has also come under the grip of dangerous levels of air pollution. For the first time this year, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded in the 'very poor' category, with the AQI exceeding 200 in many areas. The city experienced a thick layer of fog in the mornings and evenings, posing a direct threat to people's health. Scientists say that continuous exposure to such high levels of PM2.5 can be as harmful as smoking 8-10 cigarettes a day, clearly indicating the severity of the situation.

AQI crosses 200 in many parts of Hyderabad

According to the Meteorological Department's report, air quality has suddenly deteriorated at dozens of stations in the city. The AQI at Hyderabad Central University has doubled in four days to reach 209.

  • IITH Kandi: Increased from 107 to 195
  • Sanathnagar: Increased from 110 to 206
  • Jubilee Park and IDA Pashamylaram: 204
  • Patan Cheru: 206, which has been placed in the high-risk category

These are the main reasons behind the increase in pollution

According to experts, several factors are responsible for the rise in AQI in the city. These include vehicular emissions, dust from construction sites, emissions from factories and industrial units, stubble and waste burning in the outskirts of the city, and changes in weather patterns that have trapped pollutants near the surface.

A situation similar to Delhi could arise

Hyderabad was considered a city with 'moderate' pollution until now, but the situation is rapidly deteriorating. The Meteorological Department has warned that if control measures are not taken now, Hyderabad could face a severe smog situation similar to Delhi in the coming days. An AQI above 200 falls under the 'very poor' category, and breathing such air continuously is considered extremely dangerous for health.

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 11:54 am

