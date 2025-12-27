27 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Kargil War: When Vajpayee’s hard response to Pakistan’s nuclear threat stunned Bill Clinton

During the Kargil War, Atal Bihari Vajpayee said something to US President Bill Clinton regarding Pakistan's threat of nuclear war that left Clinton stunned. Following this, Nawaz Sharif rushed to America.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister

Atal's peace efforts were dealt a blow by Pakistan's military chief, General Pervez Musharraf. Pakistan, having fought three wars, was this time stealthily occupying the peaks of Kargil. Issues like the friendship bus service and the Lahore Agreement were now drowned out by the din of war.

Infiltration on the LOC

Soldiers of Pakistan's Northern Light Infantry had infiltrated Dras, Kargil, and parts of the LoC. India deployed its full might to reclaim its territory. The Indian Army's Operation Vijay and the Air Force's Operation Safed Sagar had commenced. Bofors shells were tearing through the trees on the mountains. The entire world's attention was on this military engagement.

Clinton Was Pressuring to Stop the War

America was eager to assert its dominance. Then US President Bill Clinton was pressuring India and Pakistan to halt the war. Clinton mentioned the Kargil War and his conversations with Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his autobiography, 'My Life'.

Pakistan's Nuclear War Threat

Indeed, the Bofors guns and the immense courage of young Indian Army officers were making their mark. Pakistani soldiers had no option but to retreat. Seeing itself on the verge of defeat, Pakistan began issuing veiled threats of nuclear war. US intelligence agencies learned that Pakistan had placed its nuclear weapons on high alert.

This caused a furrow in the brow of Clinton, who was in Washington. He spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was pleading to stop the war, citing the fear of a nuclear attack. Following this, Clinton attempted to pressure India and contacted Vajpayee. Some reports mention a midnight phone call, while others refer to a confidential letter.

Pakistan Will Not See Tomorrow's Sun

Responding to Clinton's concerns about Pakistan's nuclear threats, Atal Bihari stated, "Mr. Clinton, let me tell you, I am prepared to lose half of my population, but Pakistan will not see the sun of tomorrow morning." Vajpayee made it clear that India would not cross the LOC but would evict the infiltrators at any cost. After hearing the Indian Prime Minister, US President Bill Clinton immediately summoned Pakistan's PM Nawaz Sharif to Washington. Sharif rushed to America. On July 4, 1999, Sharif met with Clinton and announced the withdrawal. On July 26, India declared victory in Kargil.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

27 Dec 2025 12:26 pm

English News / National News / Kargil War: When Vajpayee’s hard response to Pakistan’s nuclear threat stunned Bill Clinton

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.