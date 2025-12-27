Kargil War: When Vajpayee’s hard response to Pakistan’s nuclear threat stunned Bill Clinton

Responding to Clinton's concerns about Pakistan's nuclear threats, Atal Bihari stated, "Mr. Clinton, let me tell you, I am prepared to lose half of my population, but Pakistan will not see the sun of tomorrow morning." Vajpayee made it clear that India would not cross the LOC but would evict the infiltrators at any cost. After hearing the Indian Prime Minister, US President Bill Clinton immediately summoned Pakistan's PM Nawaz Sharif to Washington. Sharif rushed to America. On July 4, 1999, Sharif met with Clinton and announced the withdrawal. On July 26, India declared victory in Kargil.