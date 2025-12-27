Kargil War: When Vajpayee’s hard response to Pakistan’s nuclear threat stunned Bill Clinton

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister
Atal's peace efforts were dealt a blow by Pakistan's military chief, General Pervez Musharraf. Pakistan, having fought three wars, was this time stealthily occupying the peaks of Kargil. Issues like the friendship bus service and the Lahore Agreement were now drowned out by the din of war.
Soldiers of Pakistan's Northern Light Infantry had infiltrated Dras, Kargil, and parts of the LoC. India deployed its full might to reclaim its territory. The Indian Army's Operation Vijay and the Air Force's Operation Safed Sagar had commenced. Bofors shells were tearing through the trees on the mountains. The entire world's attention was on this military engagement.
America was eager to assert its dominance. Then US President Bill Clinton was pressuring India and Pakistan to halt the war. Clinton mentioned the Kargil War and his conversations with Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his autobiography, 'My Life'.
Indeed, the Bofors guns and the immense courage of young Indian Army officers were making their mark. Pakistani soldiers had no option but to retreat. Seeing itself on the verge of defeat, Pakistan began issuing veiled threats of nuclear war. US intelligence agencies learned that Pakistan had placed its nuclear weapons on high alert.
This caused a furrow in the brow of Clinton, who was in Washington. He spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was pleading to stop the war, citing the fear of a nuclear attack. Following this, Clinton attempted to pressure India and contacted Vajpayee. Some reports mention a midnight phone call, while others refer to a confidential letter.
Responding to Clinton's concerns about Pakistan's nuclear threats, Atal Bihari stated, "Mr. Clinton, let me tell you, I am prepared to lose half of my population, but Pakistan will not see the sun of tomorrow morning." Vajpayee made it clear that India would not cross the LOC but would evict the infiltrators at any cost. After hearing the Indian Prime Minister, US President Bill Clinton immediately summoned Pakistan's PM Nawaz Sharif to Washington. Sharif rushed to America. On July 4, 1999, Sharif met with Clinton and announced the withdrawal. On July 26, India declared victory in Kargil.
