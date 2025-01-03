script‘I could have built a Sheesh Mahal, but my dream is to give every Indian a pucca home,’ roars PM Modi at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan | &quot;I could have built a sheesh mahal, but my dream is to give every Indian a pucca home,&quot; roars PM Modi at Delhi&#39;s Ramlila Maidan. | Latest News | Patrika News
'I could have built a Sheesh Mahal, but my dream is to give every Indian a pucca home,' roars PM Modi at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

PM Modi addresses rally in Delhi, targets Kejriwal: Addressing a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan in Ashok Vihar, PM Narendra Modi took a swipe at Delhi’s former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New DelhiJan 03, 2025 / 04:13 pm

PM Modi in Delhi: Addressing a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan in Ashok Vihar, PM Narendra Modi took a jibe at Delhi’s former CM Arvind Kejriwal. PM Modi today, Friday, presented Delhi residents with various schemes worth ₹4,500 crore. He handed over the keys of newly constructed flats in Swabhiman Apartment, Ashok Vihar, to beneficiaries, stating that providing homes to citizens is his dream. The Prime Minister reportedly targeted Kejriwal for allegedly building a luxurious residence for himself as CM. PM Modi quipped, “I too could have built a ‘Sheesh Mahal’,” targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Assembly elections are expected in February 2025.

‘The country knows Modi never built a house for himself’

Questioning Arvind Kejriwal, PM Narendra Modi said, “The country well knows that Modi never built a house for himself, but has built over 4 crore homes for the poor. I too could have built a ‘Sheesh Mahal’. I urge you all, whenever you meet or interact with those living in slums, ensure you tell them that they will definitely get a pucca house, if not today, then tomorrow.” The PM stated that the development of cities will play a crucial role in realising the goals of a developed India.

Nation engaged in building a ‘Developed India’

PM Modi said that 2025 will be the year to strengthen India’s position in the world and make it a premium manufacturing hub. He stated, “Today, the entire nation is engaged in building a ‘Developed India’. We are working with the resolve that every citizen of the country has their own pucca house in a ‘Developed India’. Delhi has a very big role in this resolve, therefore, the BJP-led central government has launched a campaign to build pucca houses in place of slums. People come here from far and wide with their dreams and dedicate their lives honestly to fulfilling those dreams.”

PM gets emotional recalling past days

During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional. PM Modi said, “Today, being here, it’s natural for many old memories to come back. When the country was fighting against Indira Gandhi’s authoritarianism, many people like me, who were part of the underground movement, Ashok Vihar used to be the place to stay for those involved in the movement.”

Home is where dreams flourish – Prime Minister Modi

In his post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Home is where dreams flourish and we are committed to ensuring decent housing for every Indian. During today’s programme, 1,675 newly constructed flats under the in-situ slum rehabilitation project will be inaugurated. This will ensure a better and healthier life for many. I am also eager to hand over the keys of their homes to some beneficiaries.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also virtually inaugurated two urban redevelopment projects – the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, CBSE’s Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka and laid the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh.

