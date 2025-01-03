‘I could have built a Sheesh Mahal, but my dream is to give every Indian a pucca home,’ roars PM Modi at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

Today is a landmark day for Delhi, with transformative projects in housing, infrastructure and education being launched to accelerate the city’s development.

https://t.co/4WezkzIoEP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2025 'The country knows Modi never built a house for himself' Questioning Arvind Kejriwal, PM Narendra Modi said, "The country well knows that Modi never built a house for himself, but has built over 4 crore homes for the poor. I too could have built a 'Sheesh Mahal'. I urge you all, whenever you meet or interact with those living in slums, ensure you tell them that they will definitely get a pucca house, if not today, then tomorrow." The PM stated that the development of cities will play a crucial role in realising the goals of a developed India.

Nation engaged in building a ‘Developed India’ PM Modi said that 2025 will be the year to strengthen India’s position in the world and make it a premium manufacturing hub. He stated, “Today, the entire nation is engaged in building a ‘Developed India’. We are working with the resolve that every citizen of the country has their own pucca house in a ‘Developed India’. Delhi has a very big role in this resolve, therefore, the BJP-led central government has launched a campaign to build pucca houses in place of slums. People come here from far and wide with their dreams and dedicate their lives honestly to fulfilling those dreams.”

PM gets emotional recalling past days During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional. PM Modi said, “Today, being here, it’s natural for many old memories to come back. When the country was fighting against Indira Gandhi’s authoritarianism, many people like me, who were part of the underground movement, Ashok Vihar used to be the place to stay for those involved in the movement.”