IAF Bids Farewell to its ‘Flying Coffin’: MiG-21 Retires After 60 Years of Service

MIG 21 Retires: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is retiring its MiG 21 fighter jets. The fighter jet, MiG 21, is being retired in September. The 23 Squadron, famously known as the Panthers, participated in every major and minor war fought by India. The MiG 21 served the nation for 60 years. It will be given a farewell ceremony at the Chandigarh airport on September 19th.
The Soviet-made fighter jet, which dominated the skies in the 1960s, joined the Indian Air Force fleet in 1963. India purchased this fighter jet from the Soviet Union. Subsequently, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufactured several MiG 21s. In the 1960s and 1970s, the presence of the MiG 21 gave the Indian Air Force a strategic advantage in the Indian subcontinent. The MiG-21 played a crucial role in the 1965 war with Pakistan, the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, the 1999 Kargil War, and the 2019 Balakot airstrike.
While the Soviet-made fighter jet reigned supreme in the 1960s and 70s, its importance gradually declined over time. Due to technical shortcomings, the MiG 21 was involved in several accidents. Subsequently, the MiG 21 was dubbed a "flying coffin". After 62 years, it will be retired on September 19th. Following the retirement of the MiG 21, the number of fighter squadrons in the Indian Air Force will decrease to 29, the lowest since the 1960s.
Defence experts stated that no other fighter jet has served the Indian Air Force for such a long period. The MiG 21 was part of the IAF fleet for more than two-thirds of the Air Force's 93-year history. Its contribution ranged from the 1965 war to Operation Sindhu.
Senior Air Force officers and veterans will attend the MiG-21 farewell ceremony in Chandigarh. A flypast and aircraft exhibition will also be held on this occasion. India had procured more than 850 MiG-21 aircraft, including trainer aircraft. Approximately 600 aircraft were manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).