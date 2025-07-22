IAF Bids Farewell to its ‘Flying Coffin’: MiG-21 Retires After 60 Years of Service

While the Soviet-made fighter jet reigned supreme in the 1960s and 70s, its importance gradually declined over time. Due to technical shortcomings, the MiG 21 was involved in several accidents. Subsequently, the MiG 21 was dubbed a "flying coffin". After 62 years, it will be retired on September 19th. Following the retirement of the MiG 21, the number of fighter squadrons in the Indian Air Force will decrease to 29, the lowest since the 1960s.