IAS Ashok Khemka Retires After 57 Transfers in 34-Year Career

Who is Ashok Khemka? Born on 30 April 1965 in Kolkata, Ashok Khemka graduated in Computer Science from IIT Kharagpur and obtained a PhD in Computer Science from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. He also holds an MBA in Business Administration and Finance and an LLB from Panjab University. He began his service in Haryana after becoming an IAS officer in 1991.

The Price of Integrity: 57 Transfers Ashok Khemka's career has been filled with transfers. In 34 years of service, he was transferred on average every six months. He was often posted to departments considered less important, such as archives, printing, and stationery. In the last 12 years, in particular, he was mostly assigned low-profile departments. Another retired Haryana IAS officer, Pradeep Kasni, holds the record of 71 transfers in 35 years, but Khemka's name has been consistently associated with repeated transfers despite his integrity.

The Vadra-DLF Case and the Headlines Khemka came into national headlines in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a 3.5-acre land deal in Gurugram between Robert Vadra’s company, Skylight Hospitality, and DLF (Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law). This move garnered praise from anti-corruption activists, but political pressure and constant transfers stood in his way. The investigation into this case remains incomplete, and no one has been found guilty. In 2014, as Transport Commissioner, he refused to issue fitness certificates to large vehicles, leading to a truck drivers’ strike. Even then, he was transferred.

The Fight Against Corruption In 2023, Khemka wrote to the then Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, requesting a posting in the Vigilance Department. He wrote, “If given a chance, there will be a real war against corruption, and no big or powerful person will be spared.” However, his wish was not fulfilled. Khemka also voiced his frank opinions on social media, criticising the system that rewards corrupt officials and marginalises honest ones. At one point, even his government vehicle was taken away, but he continued to walk to the office.

Final Transfer and Retirement In December 2024, five months before his retirement, Khemka was made Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in the Transport Department from the Printing and Stationery Department. This was his 57th transfer. Today, he retired from this post. The Haryana IAS Officers Association organised a farewell function for him in Chandigarh.