National News

IAS Officer Caught Accepting ₹10 Lakh Bribe

The Odisha Vigilance Directorate announced that its officers apprehended an IAS officer while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10 lakh from a businessman in Kalahandi district.

BhubaneswarJun 09, 2025 / 11:30 am

Patrika Desk

(फोटो – वीडियो स्क्रीनशॉट Odisha Vigilance X)

The Odisha Vigilance Directorate launched a major operation, arresting an IAS officer posted in Kalahandi district while accepting a bribe of ₹10 lakh. The accused is Dhiman Chakma, a 2021 batch IAS officer currently serving as Sub-Collector in Dharamgarh.

Demanded ₹20 Lakh Bribe from Businessman

According to vigilance officials, Chakma demanded a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a businessman in the district. He demanded ₹10 lakh as the first instalment, threatening action against the businessman if the money wasn’t paid. The affected businessman filed a formal complaint with the Vigilance Directorate.

Trap Laid to Catch Officer

After verifying the complaint, officials laid a trap and raided Chakma’s government residence in Dharamgarh on Sunday evening. The Vigilance Department stated that the complainant was called to the residence, where Chakma personally accepted the cash and placed it in a table drawer. A positive chemical reaction was later found on the handwash and the table drawer, confirming that he had handled and concealed the bribe money.

₹47 Lakh Recovered from Home

A thorough search of his residence subsequently recovered ₹47 lakh in cash. The Vigilance Department stated that the search operation would continue until Monday morning, and other documents and digital evidence were also being examined.

IAS Officer’s Arrest Creates Uproar

Chakma is originally from Kanchanpur, Tripura. He holds a degree in Computer Science from NIT Agartala. Before passing the UPSC, he served as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer in Mayurbhanj district under the Odisha cadre. A case has been registered against Chakma under the Prevention of Corruption Act. His arrest has sent ripples through Odisha’s bureaucracy.

