IAS Officer Caught Accepting ₹10 Lakh Bribe

Demanded ₹20 Lakh Bribe from Businessman According to vigilance officials, Chakma demanded a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a businessman in the district. He demanded ₹10 lakh as the first instalment, threatening action against the businessman if the money wasn’t paid. The affected businessman filed a formal complaint with the Vigilance Directorate.

Today, Sri Dhiman Chakma, IAS (2021 batch), Sub-Collector, Dharamgarh, #Kalahandi, has been nabbed while taking bribe Rs. 10 Lakh from a businessman, threatening to act against his business otherwise. Further, Rs 47 lakh cash recovered during search at his govt. residence. pic.twitter.com/aIOuPdSq0d — Odisha Vigilance (@OdishaVigilance) June 8, 2025 Trap Laid to Catch Officer After verifying the complaint, officials laid a trap and raided Chakma’s government residence in Dharamgarh on Sunday evening. The Vigilance Department stated that the complainant was called to the residence, where Chakma personally accepted the cash and placed it in a table drawer. A positive chemical reaction was later found on the handwash and the table drawer, confirming that he had handled and concealed the bribe money. After verifying the complaint, officials laid a trap and raided Chakma’s government residence in Dharamgarh on Sunday evening. The Vigilance Department stated that the complainant was called to the residence, where Chakma personally accepted the cash and placed it in a table drawer. A positive chemical reaction was later found on the handwash and the table drawer, confirming that he had handled and concealed the bribe money.

₹47 Lakh Recovered from Home A thorough search of his residence subsequently recovered ₹47 lakh in cash. The Vigilance Department stated that the search operation would continue until Monday morning, and other documents and digital evidence were also being examined.