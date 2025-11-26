IAS officer dies in Kalaburagi crash; two others killed

Image used for representation. (Photo: IANS)
Major news has emerged from Karnataka. Mahantesh Bilagi, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Managing Director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited (KSMCML), along with two other individuals, died in a car accident in Kalaburagi district.
Police officials provided this information. Eshwar Khandre, Karnataka's Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment, expressed his condolences on the demise of the IAS officer. He also praised the officer's loyalty, hard work, and governance that worked for the benefit of the people.
He stated in an official statement, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi. The loyalty, hard work, and governance for the people's welfare that he demonstrated while working as the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat in Bidar district have become an unforgettable memory for the people."
The minister further added that the changes he brought about in Bidar district in the areas of development, education, health, rural development, and transparent governance were commendable.
The minister described his death as an irreparable loss for the administration and the people of the district. The minister said, "His service to society will always be remembered. His passing is an irreparable loss for the administration and the people of the district. May God grant peace to his soul. May God give strength and patience to the grieving family."
Earlier, on November 24, three people, including a five-year-old child, died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Chambol-Benakanhalli road within the jurisdiction of Janwada police station in Bidar district. The deceased were identified as Mallikarjun (35), his daughter Mahalakshmi (5), and Pawan (28).
The SP Bidar stated, "Mallikarjun was travelling on a motorcycle with his wife, mother-in-law, and child from Bidar to Khanpura village in Aurad taluk. After the accident, the injured were admitted to a hospital in Bidar for treatment."
