Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

IAS officer dies in Kalaburagi crash; two others killed

KSMCL's MD and IAS officer Mahantesh Bilgi died in a car accident in Kalaburagi. Two other people also lost their lives in the incident.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 26, 2025

Senior IAS officers shifted from here to there in MP

Image used for representation. (Photo: IANS)

Major news has emerged from Karnataka. Mahantesh Bilagi, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Managing Director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited (KSMCML), along with two other individuals, died in a car accident in Kalaburagi district.

Police officials provided this information. Eshwar Khandre, Karnataka's Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment, expressed his condolences on the demise of the IAS officer. He also praised the officer's loyalty, hard work, and governance that worked for the benefit of the people.

What did the Minister say?

He stated in an official statement, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi. The loyalty, hard work, and governance for the people's welfare that he demonstrated while working as the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat in Bidar district have become an unforgettable memory for the people."

The minister further added that the changes he brought about in Bidar district in the areas of development, education, health, rural development, and transparent governance were commendable.

His service will always be remembered - Minister

The minister described his death as an irreparable loss for the administration and the people of the district. The minister said, "His service to society will always be remembered. His passing is an irreparable loss for the administration and the people of the district. May God grant peace to his soul. May God give strength and patience to the grieving family."

Road accident in Bidar

Earlier, on November 24, three people, including a five-year-old child, died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Chambol-Benakanhalli road within the jurisdiction of Janwada police station in Bidar district. The deceased were identified as Mallikarjun (35), his daughter Mahalakshmi (5), and Pawan (28).

The SP Bidar stated, "Mallikarjun was travelling on a motorcycle with his wife, mother-in-law, and child from Bidar to Khanpura village in Aurad taluk. After the accident, the injured were admitted to a hospital in Bidar for treatment."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

accident

accident death

Published on:

26 Nov 2025 10:11 am

English News / National News / IAS officer dies in Kalaburagi crash; two others killed

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.