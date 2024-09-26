scriptIAS Transfer List: CM Again Transfers IAS Officers, Many District Magistrates Changed | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

IAS Transfer List: CM Again Transfers IAS Officers, Many District Magistrates Changed

IAS Transfer List: The Chief Minister has once again run the transfer express in the evening. This time, many district magistrates, including IAS officers, have been transferred.

PatnaSep 26, 2024 / 02:37 am

Patrika Desk

In Bihar, on Saturday evening, a large-scale transfer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers took place. Many district magistrates were also transferred. According to the notification issued by the General Administration Department, 2010 batch IAS officer Rajkumar has been transferred from the post of District Magistrate of Bhojpur to the post of Managing Director of COMFED, Patna.
Shivhar’s District Collector and District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar has been made the Director of Primary Education, and Naiyyar Iqbal, Director of the Mines and Geology Department, has been made the Special Secretary of the Food and Consumer Protection Department. Similarly, Jamui’s District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar has been made the Director of Consolidation, Mithilesh Mishra, Director of Mid-Day Meal, has been made the District Magistrate of Lakhisarai, and Rohtas’s District Magistrate Navin Kumar has been made the State Transport Commissioner of Bihar.
According to the notification, Inayat Khan, the District Magistrate of Araria, has been given the responsibility of Registrar of Cooperative Societies, while Anil Kumar Yadav, Additional Secretary of Urban Development and Housing Department, has been made the Additional Secretary of Labour Resources Department, Anand Sharma, Additional Secretary of Election Department, has been made the Director of Panchayati Raj, and Jitendra Gupta has been made the Joint Secretary of Bihar State Planning Board.
Additionally, Vidyanand Singh, Deputy Director of Panchayati Raj, has been made the Director of Planning and Development Department, and Tushar Singhal, District Magistrate of Kishanganj, has been made the District Magistrate of Begusarai, Varsha Singh, District Magistrate of Arwal, has been made the Joint Secretary of Urban Development and Housing Department, and Vijay Prakash Meena, District Magistrate of Madhepura, has been given the responsibility of Director of Disability Department.
Similarly, Tarnjot Singh, Director of the Animal and Fisheries Resources Department, has been made the District Magistrate of Madhepura, Vishal Raj, State Transport Commissioner, has been made the District Magistrate of Kishanganj, and Arief Ahsan, Joint Secretary of Urban Development and Housing Department, has been made the District Magistrate of Sheikhpura.

News / National News / IAS Transfer List: CM Again Transfers IAS Officers, Many District Magistrates Changed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

world

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

in 4 hours

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

world

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

in 4 hours

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

National News

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

in 4 hours

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

world

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

in 4 hours

J & K Assembly Elections

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

6 hours ago

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

राष्ट्रीय

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

15 hours ago

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

राष्ट्रीय

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

5 days ago

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

राष्ट्रीय

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

5 days ago

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

विदेश

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

5 days ago

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

5 hours ago

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

राष्ट्रीय

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

10 hours ago

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

2 days ago

Latest National News News

Amit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state!

Political

Amit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state!

in 5 hours

Indian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb!

National News

Indian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb!

in 5 hours

Snake in Train: Poisonous Snake Spotted in AC Coach of Garib Rath, Passengers in Panic, Video Goes Viral

National News

Snake in Train: Poisonous Snake Spotted in AC Coach of Garib Rath, Passengers in Panic, Video Goes Viral

in 5 hours

Companies Returning to India for Investment, Had Left a Few Years Ago

National News

Companies Returning to India for Investment, Had Left a Few Years Ago

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.