IAS Transfer List: CM Again Transfers IAS Officers, Many District Magistrates Changed

Shivhar’s District Collector and District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar has been made the Director of Primary Education, and Naiyyar Iqbal, Director of the Mines and Geology Department, has been made the Special Secretary of the Food and Consumer Protection Department. Similarly, Jamui’s District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar has been made the Director of Consolidation, Mithilesh Mishra, Director of Mid-Day Meal, has been made the District Magistrate of Lakhisarai, and Rohtas’s District Magistrate Navin Kumar has been made the State Transport Commissioner of Bihar.

According to the notification, Inayat Khan, the District Magistrate of Araria, has been given the responsibility of Registrar of Cooperative Societies, while Anil Kumar Yadav, Additional Secretary of Urban Development and Housing Department, has been made the Additional Secretary of Labour Resources Department, Anand Sharma, Additional Secretary of Election Department, has been made the Director of Panchayati Raj, and Jitendra Gupta has been made the Joint Secretary of Bihar State Planning Board.

Additionally, Vidyanand Singh, Deputy Director of Panchayati Raj, has been made the Director of Planning and Development Department, and Tushar Singhal, District Magistrate of Kishanganj, has been made the District Magistrate of Begusarai, Varsha Singh, District Magistrate of Arwal, has been made the Joint Secretary of Urban Development and Housing Department, and Vijay Prakash Meena, District Magistrate of Madhepura, has been given the responsibility of Director of Disability Department.

Similarly, Tarnjot Singh, Director of the Animal and Fisheries Resources Department, has been made the District Magistrate of Madhepura, Vishal Raj, State Transport Commissioner, has been made the District Magistrate of Kishanganj, and Arief Ahsan, Joint Secretary of Urban Development and Housing Department, has been made the District Magistrate of Sheikhpura.