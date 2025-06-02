IATA Chief Defends India's Aviation Policy Amidst Gulf Pressure

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on India’s restrictive approach on flying rights: First of all, it is called a bilateral agreement, right? If one side makes more and more noise, doesn’t mean you are more and more right pic.twitter.com/26OA9XR17L — Jagriti Chandra (@jagritichandra) June 2, 2025 India’s Policy: A Part of a Larger Strategic Vision This policy from India is part of a larger strategic vision aimed at reducing dependence on foreign transit hubs and transforming domestic airports like Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad into global hubs. Recently, Air India and IndiGo ordered over 500 new aircraft, including wide-body jets crucial for long-haul direct flights. This policy from India is part of a larger strategic vision aimed at reducing dependence on foreign transit hubs and transforming domestic airports like Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad into global hubs. Recently, Air India and IndiGo ordered over 500 new aircraft, including wide-body jets crucial for long-haul direct flights.

“Those Making the Most Noise Aren’t Necessarily Right”: Elbers Responding to Emirates Airline’s demand for an open skies policy in Dubai, Elbers retorted, “Bilateral agreements are based on mutual consent; one side making more noise doesn’t make them right.” He clearly stated that India’s balanced and strategic approach is necessary.

Elbers Explains Why India’s Policy Isn’t Protectionist Elbers argued that historically, foreign airlines have maximised the use of India’s flight rights, while Indian companies haven’t fully utilised this capacity. Therefore, India’s current stance of prioritising the use of existing flight seats is a rational and justifiable step.

India’s Focus: Increasing Long-Haul Flights from its Hubs Instead of allocating more flight seats to Gulf countries, the Indian government is encouraging domestic airlines like Air India and IndiGo to increase direct flights to Europe and America. This policy is a step towards making India’s aviation sector self-reliant and global.

Mixed Reactions from the Global Aviation World Emirates Airline labelled India’s aviation policy as “opportunity-restricting” and advocated for open skies. India Should Set Global Rules According to its Interests Meanwhile, Indian aviation experts, supporting Elbers’ statement, said, “It’s time India sets global rules according to its interests, not just considering others’ convenience.”

Passenger Organisations Call for Balanced Agreements Passenger organisations have also appealed to the Indian government to reach agreements that balance the needs of both sides to avoid impacting ticket prices and connectivity. Follow-up: What’s Next? Potential High-Level Talks: This issue will be crucial in upcoming diplomatic meetings between India and the UAE.

Preparation by Indian Airlines: Air India and IndiGo are preparing to increase their share in long-haul flights by 2025. Not a Policy Change, but a ‘Re-alignment’: Ministry sources say this isn’t a restriction, but a strategic stabilisation.

Side Angle: Impact of Ticket Prices on Passengers’ Pockets Ticket prices for flights from India to the Gulf and Europe are rising due to limited seat availability and fewer flights. Experts believe that if India succeeds in strengthening its domestic airlines, it will benefit passengers in the long run, even if there is some inconvenience now.