ICICI Bank Raises Minimum Balance Requirement to Rs 50,000

ICICI Bank Minimum Balance Hike: ICICI Bank has increased the minimum balance requirement for new savings accounts. In metro cities, new account holders will now be required to maintain a minimum balance of ₹50,000 per month. This limit is set at ₹25,000 in semi-urban areas and ₹10,000 in rural areas. Previously, the minimum balance was ₹2,500. This new rule came into effect on 1 August 2025. According to the bank, maintaining ₹50,000 in metro cities, ₹25,000 in semi-urban areas, and ₹10,000 in rural areas will be mandatory. This new rule applies only to those opening new accounts. Existing account holders will continue under the old MAB terms. Customers who fail to meet the new MAB requirement will be charged a penalty of at least ₹500 or 6% of the shortfall, whichever is lower.