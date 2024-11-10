scriptIf you lose your luggage in Vande Bharat Express, get compensation in this easy way | If you lose your luggage in Vande Bharat Express, get compensation in this easy way | Latest News | Patrika News
If you lose your luggage in Vande Bharat Express, get compensation in this easy way

Vande Bharat Express: If you lose your luggage during the journey, you can easily get compensation. Know this rule of Indian Railway.

Nov 10, 2024

Indian Railway: India’s rail system is the fourth largest in the world. The railway is an affordable mode of transportation for millions of people. Indian Railway has many rules for passengers. Passengers have to follow these rules.

If you are traveling by Vande Bharat Express train and your luggage is stolen or lost during the journey, then first you need to inform the attendant, guard, or GRP escort. You need to tell them what luggage has been stolen. You need to provide detailed information about it.

To get compensation from the railway, you need to inform the railway first. Then the railway will calculate the cost of your luggage and provide compensation based on that. Note that the railway provides compensation only to those who have paid the luggage fee and booked their luggage.

