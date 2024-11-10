If you lose your luggage in Vande Bharat Express, get compensation in this easy way

Get Compensation If you are traveling by Vande Bharat Express train and your luggage is stolen or lost during the journey, then first you need to inform the attendant, guard, or GRP escort. You need to tell them what luggage has been stolen. You need to provide detailed information about it.

Who will get Compensation? To get compensation from the railway, you need to inform the railway first. Then the railway will calculate the cost of your luggage and provide compensation based on that. Note that the railway provides compensation only to those who have paid the luggage fee and booked their luggage.