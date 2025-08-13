13 August 2025,

Wednesday

National News

IIT Bhubaneswar’s Rs 45 Crore Semiconductor Lab to Create 1 Lakh Jobs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar will establish a semiconductor research laboratory at a cost of ₹45 crore. This initiative is linked to India's first compound semiconductor fab unit in Odisha.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

IIT Bhubaneswar Semiconductor Lab Investment
Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: ANI)

A significant initiative is underway in India's semiconductor manufacturing sector. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art research laboratory at IIT Bhubaneswar at a cost of ₹45 crore. This laboratory will be part of the SiCSem semiconductor unit, which is being developed to boost semiconductor production in the country. In this project, SiCSem Private Limited, which has received government approval for an investment of ₹2,066 crore, is collaborating with UK-based Class-SiC Wafer Fab Limited to develop an integrated semiconductor facility. This facility is being built in Info Valley, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and is expected to create numerous jobs.

India's First Commercial Compound Fab

This will be India's first commercial compound semiconductor fab, manufacturing silicon carbide (SiC)-based devices. According to government sources, the unit will have an annual production capacity of 60,000 wafers and 96 million units of packaging. This production represents a significant step towards making India self-reliant in the semiconductor sector.

Applications Across Defence, EV, and Railways

The devices manufactured at this plant will be used in several crucial sectors, including:

  • Missile and defence systems.
  • Electric vehicles (EVs).
  • Railway engines.
  • Fast chargers.
  • Data centres.
  • Household appliances.
  • Solar inverters.

This project will not only boost technology but also strengthen the country's strategic and economic security.

Intel and Lockheed Martin Investment

The Union Minister revealed that leading global tech companies such as Intel and Lockheed Martin have also invested in this Indian semiconductor unit. He described it as "the world's most advanced plant," highlighting India's transition from a mere technology consumer to a producer.

Semiconductor Policy Gains Momentum

The Union Minister also stated that construction work on all four semiconductor plants approved by the Indian government will commence soon. Six plants have already begun construction in record time, and it is expected that this project will progress at a similar pace.

New Avenues for Job Creation and Technological Advancement

The new laboratory being built at IIT Bhubaneswar is a landmark step towards making India globally competitive in semiconductor production. This initiative will not only promote scientific research but also open new avenues for job creation and technological development.

Semiconductor Sector in India: A Broad Employment Landscape


  1. Projected Employment Growth (by 2026):
    Reports suggest that India's semiconductor industry could create over 1 million (10 lakh) jobs by 2026. This includes:

Approximately 300,000 jobs in fabrication (fab).

Approximately 200,000 jobs in ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, Packaging).

Significant opportunities will also exist in other roles such as design, software, circuit systems, and supply chain management.


  1. Expanded Employment Potential by 2026:

Another estimate suggests that approximately 300,000 jobs could be created across the semiconductor sector in the next three years, encompassing roles in engineering, testing, design, software, and operations.

