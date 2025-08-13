IIT Bhubaneswar’s Rs 45 Crore Semiconductor Lab to Create 1 Lakh Jobs

A significant initiative is underway in India's semiconductor manufacturing sector. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art research laboratory at IIT Bhubaneswar at a cost of ₹45 crore. This laboratory will be part of the SiCSem semiconductor unit, which is being developed to boost semiconductor production in the country. In this project, SiCSem Private Limited, which has received government approval for an investment of ₹2,066 crore, is collaborating with UK-based Class-SiC Wafer Fab Limited to develop an integrated semiconductor facility. This facility is being built in Info Valley, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and is expected to create numerous jobs.