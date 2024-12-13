IIT Kanpur student files rape charge against ACP, FIR registered

What is the whole matter? The student is from West Bengal and is pursuing her PhD from the Indian Institute of Technology. Meanwhile, ACP Mohsin Khan is also pursuing his PhD from IIT in Cyber Crime Investigation and Cyber Criminology. During this period, the two met and their friendship grew.

According to the allegations made by the student, Mohsin Khan introduced himself as unmarried and established a physical relationship with her by promising to marry her. When the student discovered the truth about the marriage, Mohsin Khan refused to break off the relationship, saying that his divorce case was ongoing and that he would marry her after the divorce.

SIT to investigate According to an HT report, Additional Police Commissioner Harish Chandra said that an FIR has been registered against ACP Mohsin Khan on the basis of the student’s complaint. He has been attached to the headquarters. A SIT has been formed under the leadership of DCP Ankita Sharma, and action will be taken based on the report.

ACP says – I am innocent Before registering the FIR, the police questioned ACP Mohsin Khan. During the questioning, he claimed that he and the student were only friends during his PhD. He stated that she was pressuring him to marry her and had even self-harmed, attempting to blackmail him. Additionally, he mentioned that after seeing a photograph of his wife on social media, she began making false allegations against him.

What are the victim’s demands? ● False marriage, rape, cheating, and defamation cases should be registered against ACP Mohsin Khan. ● Immediate measures should be taken for my safety, including restricting the entry of the accused and his accomplices to IIT Kanpur.

● A fair and thorough investigation should be conducted to bring the accused to justice. ● My identity and details should be kept confidential as per legal provisions. What did the DCP say? DCP Ankita Sharma said, “An FIR has been registered against Kanpur’s ACP on charges of raping an IIT Kanpur student by promising to marry her. A SIT has been formed under the leadership of ADCP Traffic Archana Singh for a thorough investigation. The accused ACP has been attached to the Lucknow Police Headquarters with immediate effect.”