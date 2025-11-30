Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Cyclone ‘Ditwa’: IMD Issues Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Other States

According to the Meteorological Department's new update, the storm is 80 km away from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 30, 2025

Cyclone Ditwah, imd rain alert, rain alert,

(Photo-IANS)

Cyclone Ditwa: A cyclonic storm named 'Ditwa' formed in the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the eastern coastal regions of India, causing heavy rainfall and strong winds in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. Additionally, a red alert has been declared for some areas of Tamil Nadu.

According to the latest update from the Meteorological Department, the storm is 80 km away from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts. Cyclone Ditwa is expected to move northwards parallel to the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts in the next 24 hours.

Rainfall Expected in These Areas

As per the Meteorological Department's update, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in some places across Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana on November 30 and December 01.

Deployment of NDRF Team

In view of Cyclone Ditwa, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Nellore. NDRF Assistant Commander Pawan stated that this team belongs to the 10th Battalion of the NDRF and has been deployed in Nellore as a precautionary measure.

The Assistant Commander said, "This team comprises a total of 30 rescuers... Our team is in constant contact with the district and state administration..." He further added that no damage has been reported so far due to the cyclone.

Three Deaths in Tamil Nadu

Three people have died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditwa in Tamil Nadu. This information was provided by Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran. He stated that three lives have been lost in rain-related incidents since yesterday evening. Two people died due to wall collapses in Thoothukudi and Thanjavur respectively, while a 20-year-old youth died due to electrocution in Mayiladuthurai.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

30 Nov 2025 05:20 pm

English News / National News / Cyclone ‘Ditwa’: IMD Issues Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Other States

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.