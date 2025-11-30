Cyclone ‘Ditwa’: IMD Issues Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Other States

(Photo-IANS)
Cyclone Ditwa: A cyclonic storm named 'Ditwa' formed in the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the eastern coastal regions of India, causing heavy rainfall and strong winds in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. Additionally, a red alert has been declared for some areas of Tamil Nadu.
According to the latest update from the Meteorological Department, the storm is 80 km away from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts. Cyclone Ditwa is expected to move northwards parallel to the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts in the next 24 hours.
As per the Meteorological Department's update, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in some places across Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana on November 30 and December 01.
In view of Cyclone Ditwa, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Nellore. NDRF Assistant Commander Pawan stated that this team belongs to the 10th Battalion of the NDRF and has been deployed in Nellore as a precautionary measure.
The Assistant Commander said, "This team comprises a total of 30 rescuers... Our team is in constant contact with the district and state administration..." He further added that no damage has been reported so far due to the cyclone.
Three people have died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditwa in Tamil Nadu. This information was provided by Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran. He stated that three lives have been lost in rain-related incidents since yesterday evening. Two people died due to wall collapses in Thoothukudi and Thanjavur respectively, while a 20-year-old youth died due to electrocution in Mayiladuthurai.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending