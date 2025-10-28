IMD Alert: Cyclone Montha to cause devastation in these states for the next 48 hours, over 65 trains and several flights cancelled

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has placed administrative officials on high alert due to Cyclone Montha. Schools in Andhra Pradesh have been declared closed. Meanwhile, continuous rainfall has been observed in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, and its surrounding areas since Monday morning, intensifying by evening. The intensity of the rain increased further during the night. The department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Chennai and Tiruvallur districts. Consequently, schools in both districts have been declared closed for Tuesday. The IMD also indicated that rainfall would continue in Kerala today.