IMD Alert: Cyclone Montha to cause devastation in these states for the next 48 hours, over 65 trains and several flights cancelled

Montha to turn into a severe storm. (Photo: IANS)
Cyclone Montha: Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the cyclone's impact would be most significant in Andhra Pradesh. The department added that Odisha and Chhattisgarh would also be affected. The effects of low pressure and the cyclone are currently visible in several parts of the country. Dense clouds have gathered in Uttar Pradesh, with intermittent rainfall occurring.
At the time of landfall, Cyclone Montha is predicted to have wind speeds ranging from 90 to 100 kilometres per hour. The IMD stated that the storm's intensity would decrease thereafter, and it would move towards Odisha. The meteorological department reported that the cyclone is currently located approximately 420 kilometres from Chennai, 500 kilometres from Visakhapatnam, and about 450 kilometres from Kakinada.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has placed administrative officials on high alert due to Cyclone Montha. Schools in Andhra Pradesh have been declared closed. Meanwhile, continuous rainfall has been observed in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, and its surrounding areas since Monday morning, intensifying by evening. The intensity of the rain increased further during the night. The department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Chennai and Tiruvallur districts. Consequently, schools in both districts have been declared closed for Tuesday. The IMD also indicated that rainfall would continue in Kerala today.
More than 65 passenger and express trains have been cancelled in coastal Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone 'Montha'. Trains passing through Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, and Visakhapatnam have been cancelled. East Coast Railway has also halted several trains on the Odisha-Andhra corridor as a precautionary measure. Due to adverse weather conditions, all IndiGo and Air India Express flights at Visakhapatnam Airport on October 28 have been cancelled. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh administration has begun evacuating people from low-lying areas in the East and West Godavari, Konaseema, and Visakhapatnam districts. NDRF and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue and relief operations. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply, and to keep emergency shelters and medical units ready. The public has been urged to stay indoors, stay away from coastal areas, and follow all safety advisories.
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda has expressed concern for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He stated that all party units in the affected states have been placed on high alert and instructed to cooperate with the local administration in relief and rehabilitation efforts. Nadda appealed to the public to adhere to safety instructions and exercise caution.
The meteorological department has forecast rainfall in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi until October 30. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Bihar between October 29 and 31. Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Mahoba, Jhansi, Mainpuri, Hamirpur, and Lalitpur. Intermittent rain continues in the capital city of Lucknow.
Big NewsView All
National News
Trending