6 August 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

IMD Alert: Heavy rain may cause havoc, warning issued for Bihar and other states, latest update here

Heavy Rain Alert: Due to active monsoon conditions in northern and northeastern parts of the country, heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and several northeastern states for the next few days.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

IMD rain alert
Heavy rain warning (Patrika)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several states in India, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Northeast India.

According to the latest updates from the meteorological department, heavy rainfall and flood-like situations may arise in the northern and northeastern parts of the country for the next few days due to active monsoon conditions.

Serious Situation in Bihar

According to the IMD, Bihar will experience heavy rainfall for the next five days. West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Gopalganj, and Siwan districts are particularly vulnerable to very heavy rainfall. These areas also face the threat of strong winds (30-40 km/h) and lightning. Several rivers, including Gandak, Kosi, Mahananda, and Adhwara, are flowing above the danger mark, increasing the risk of flooding. The local administration has been put on high alert.

Alert in Uttar Pradesh and Other States

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, such as Banda, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, and Saharanpur, are under a warning for light to moderate rainfall, with heavy rainfall expected in some areas. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also face the risk of landslides and road closures due to heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim, anticipating very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall Forecast for Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR is also expected to experience light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the next few days. However, the intensity of rainfall here will be lower compared to other states.

Monsoon Situation

According to the IMD, the monsoon is advancing northward, leading to increased rainfall activity in Bihar and northern India. According to Skymet, a private weather agency, this year has seen above-normal rainfall in June and July, a first in the last 12 years.

Flooding Ravages Parts of Madhya Pradesh

Several districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Guna and Shivpuri, are affected by floods. Relief and rescue teams have been deployed, with Guna and Shivpuri being the worst affected.

21 Districts of UP Affected by Floods

Twenty-one districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Auraiya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, are affected by floods. The Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark in Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, and Ballia, while the Yamuna river is above the danger mark in Auraiya, Kalpi, Hamirpur, Prayagraj, and Banda. The Betwa river has also crossed the danger mark in Hamirpur. Heavy and continuous rainfall in Prayagraj has caused the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to swell, affecting over 200 villages and around 60 settlements in the city.

Share the news:

Related Topics

UP Weather Forecast

weather alert

Weather News

weather news

Updated on:

06 Aug 2025 09:43 am

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 09:39 am

English News / National News / IMD Alert: Heavy rain may cause havoc, warning issued for Bihar and other states, latest update here
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.