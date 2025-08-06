IMD Alert: Heavy rain may cause havoc, warning issued for Bihar and other states, latest update here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several states in India, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Northeast India.
According to the latest updates from the meteorological department, heavy rainfall and flood-like situations may arise in the northern and northeastern parts of the country for the next few days due to active monsoon conditions.
According to the IMD, Bihar will experience heavy rainfall for the next five days. West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Gopalganj, and Siwan districts are particularly vulnerable to very heavy rainfall. These areas also face the threat of strong winds (30-40 km/h) and lightning. Several rivers, including Gandak, Kosi, Mahananda, and Adhwara, are flowing above the danger mark, increasing the risk of flooding. The local administration has been put on high alert.
Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, such as Banda, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, and Saharanpur, are under a warning for light to moderate rainfall, with heavy rainfall expected in some areas. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also face the risk of landslides and road closures due to heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim, anticipating very heavy rainfall.
Delhi-NCR is also expected to experience light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the next few days. However, the intensity of rainfall here will be lower compared to other states.
According to the IMD, the monsoon is advancing northward, leading to increased rainfall activity in Bihar and northern India. According to Skymet, a private weather agency, this year has seen above-normal rainfall in June and July, a first in the last 12 years.
Several districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Guna and Shivpuri, are affected by floods. Relief and rescue teams have been deployed, with Guna and Shivpuri being the worst affected.
Twenty-one districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Auraiya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, are affected by floods. The Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark in Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, and Ballia, while the Yamuna river is above the danger mark in Auraiya, Kalpi, Hamirpur, Prayagraj, and Banda. The Betwa river has also crossed the danger mark in Hamirpur. Heavy and continuous rainfall in Prayagraj has caused the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to swell, affecting over 200 villages and around 60 settlements in the city.