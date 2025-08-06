IMD Alert: Heavy rain may cause havoc, warning issued for Bihar and other states, latest update here

Twenty-one districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Auraiya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, are affected by floods. The Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark in Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, and Ballia, while the Yamuna river is above the danger mark in Auraiya, Kalpi, Hamirpur, Prayagraj, and Banda. The Betwa river has also crossed the danger mark in Hamirpur. Heavy and continuous rainfall in Prayagraj has caused the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to swell, affecting over 200 villages and around 60 settlements in the city.