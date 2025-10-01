IMD Alert: Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Next 72 Hours in Several States

By the time Navratri concludes, the monsoon has become active again in many parts of the country. Good rainfall was observed in several places across the nation on Tuesday. Due to low-pressure systems formed in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, many states experienced heavy downpours. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in several states over the next 72 hours. The IMD has issued warnings for multiple states for the next 72 hours due to the pressure systems formed. Let's take a look at which states will experience the monsoon's impact in the coming 72 hours.