National News

IMD Alert: Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Next 72 Hours in Several States

IMD has issued a rain alert for several states across the country for the next 72 hours. Details are inside.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

IMD rain alert

IMD Rain Alert (Image: Patrika)

By the time Navratri concludes, the monsoon has become active again in many parts of the country. Good rainfall was observed in several places across the nation on Tuesday. Due to low-pressure systems formed in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, many states experienced heavy downpours. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in several states over the next 72 hours. The IMD has issued warnings for multiple states for the next 72 hours due to the pressure systems formed. Let's take a look at which states will experience the monsoon's impact in the coming 72 hours.

Warning Issued for 16 Districts in Rajasthan

According to the Meteorological Department's alert, there is a warning for heavy rainfall in 16 districts of Rajasthan over the next 72 hours. During this period, there is a possibility of torrential rain accompanied by strong thunderstorms and winds.

Rain Alert in Gujarat, Maharashtra, including Konkan and Goa

An alert has been issued for light to moderate rainfall in most parts of Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat over the next 72 hours. During this time, many areas have also been warned of heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning. Konkan and Goa may experience light to heavy rainfall over the next 72 hours. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in many parts of the Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada over the next 72 hours.

Alert in Most Districts of UP and Some Parts of Bihar

The rainfall experienced recently provided some relief from the increased humidity in Uttar Pradesh over the past few days. This also led to a drop in the state's temperature. This spell of rain may continue for the next 72 hours. The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of heavy showers with thunderstorms in several districts, including Gorakhpur, Ballia, Mau, Basti, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, and Bhadohi, for the next three days. Along with this, a yellow alert for rain has been issued in some districts of Bihar, while heat and strong sunshine will persist in most areas.

Rain with Thunderstorms in 30 Districts of Madhya Pradesh Today

The spell of rain continues in Madhya Pradesh as well. Due to the low-pressure systems formed in the weather systems, heavy rainfall was observed in many districts, including Bhopal, yesterday. The weather in the state is expected to remain similar in the coming days. Due to the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal, there is an alert for torrential rain in over 30 districts, including Bhopal, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Jhabua, Indore, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, and Chhindwara, over the next 72 hours.

Heavy Rain in Delhi on Dussehra?

This rain spell is expected to continue in the capital Delhi and the NCR region for the next 72 hours. The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of light to heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, in the capital and surrounding areas for the next 72 hours. The impact of rain is also expected on Dussehra, which may cause disruptions to Ravana Dahan programmes.

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 03:34 pm

National News / IMD Alert: Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Next 72 Hours in Several States

