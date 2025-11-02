Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

IMD Alert: Low Pressure from Bay of Bengal, Rain in These States from November 2 to 7; Meteorological Department Issues Alert

Heavy rain will occur in Andaman from November 2, and a Western Disturbance will affect the Himalayas from November 4. Storms and lightning are expected throughout the week.

Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 02, 2025

India Weather Alert (Image: Patrika)

India Weather Alert November: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of rain and storms in many parts of the country. According to the Meteorological Department, a new Western Disturbance will affect the Western Himalayas from November 4, 2025, increasing the cold in the mountains. Meanwhile, a low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and near the Myanmar coast. Due to its effect, there may be heavy rain in some places in Andaman and Nicobar on November 2. This system will gradually strengthen and move forward, causing weather changes throughout the week.

Light to moderate rain in many places

The effect of the weather has started in East and Central India since Sunday. There will be light to moderate rain in many places in Andaman and Nicobar, with heavy showers in some areas. From November 2 to 5, thunderstorms with lightning will occur here, and winds will blow at a speed of 30-40 km per hour. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of lightning in West Madhya Pradesh from November 2 to 4, and in East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. This rain could be beneficial for crops, but there is also a fear of floods.

Traffic jams and waterlogging may occur in Mumbai, Pune

According to the Meteorological Department, Konkan and Goa in West India will experience light to moderate rain and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall on November 2. Gujarat will experience lightning on November 2, Marathwada on November 2-3, Konkan-Goa on November 5, and Madhya Maharashtra on November 2 and 5. Cities like Mumbai and Pune may face traffic jams and waterlogging problems.

Light to moderate rain in most places

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will have the most impact in Northeast India on November 2. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will experience light to moderate rain in most places, with heavy rain in some areas. A lightning alert has been issued across the region on November 2. There is a risk of landslides in the hilly areas, and roads may be closed.

Weather will be on action mode here

The weather will be on action mode in Northwest India from November 4. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad may experience thunderstorms with winds of 40-50 km per hour and lightning on November 4. Rajasthan may experience rain with thunder and lightning on November 3-4, Himachal on November 4-5, and Uttarakhand on November 4. Light drizzle is possible in Delhi-NCR, and the cold will increase. Snowfall will affect tourism.

Rain expected in many places

According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected in many places in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema from November 4 to 6 in South India. Meanwhile, Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka will experience moderate rainfall from November 5 to 7. Schools may have to be closed in Chennai and Bengaluru. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Weather change is a post-Diwali gift

In any case, this weather change is a post-Diwali gift. The system in the Bay of Bengal may move northwards, while the Western Disturbance will affect the plains from the Himalayas. Experts say that climate change is making such systems more intense.

Published on:

02 Nov 2025 05:04 pm

