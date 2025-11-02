IMD Alert: Low Pressure from Bay of Bengal, Rain in These States from November 2 to 7; Meteorological Department Issues Alert

The effect of the weather has started in East and Central India since Sunday. There will be light to moderate rain in many places in Andaman and Nicobar, with heavy showers in some areas. From November 2 to 5, thunderstorms with lightning will occur here, and winds will blow at a speed of 30-40 km per hour. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of lightning in West Madhya Pradesh from November 2 to 4, and in East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. This rain could be beneficial for crops, but there is also a fear of floods.