IMD Alert: Rain expected in these areas on October 26, 27, and 28.

Heavy Rain Alert
IMD Alert: Heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of Tamil Nadu due to a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and coastal Karnataka between October 26 and 28. The department has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.
According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure system is active in the central and eastern parts of the Bay of Bengal, causing strong winds and continuous rain in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, and Villupuram districts. Puducherry is also expected to experience heavy showers.
As per the IMD, heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 26 and 30, in Rayalaseema from October 26 to 29, in Telangana between October 27 and 30, and in Kerala on October 27 and 28.
The department has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning in Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected in Tamil Nadu between October 26 and 28.
Rain may occur at isolated places in South Odisha on October 28 and 29. Additionally, heavy rainfall is forecast for Chhattisgarh on October 28. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at some places in West Madhya Pradesh between October 26 and 28. Thunderstorms are also anticipated in the region during this period.
According to meteorologists, this low-pressure system is part of a larger circulation system formed in the central and north-western parts of the Bay of Bengal, which could intensify further in the next 24 hours. The system is expected to move north-westwards, potentially bringing moderate to heavy rainfall to the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
