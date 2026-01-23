IMD Alert: Rough weather in these states from January 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27, rain to intensify cold

Heavy rain alert (File photo)
IMD Alert: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain and cold. According to the Meteorological Department, a spell of thunderstorms and rain will continue across various states of the country for the next 5 days, which will increase the cold. The Meteorological Centre in New Delhi stated that winds could blow at speeds of 60 to 65 kilometres per hour in many areas on Friday. Additionally, the IMD has issued a warning of heavy snowfall in the hilly states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. A cold wave alert has also been issued for 17 cities in North India.
The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of storms and heavy rainfall in 9 states of the country today. Rain is expected in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Winds are likely to blow at speeds ranging from 40 to 65 kilometres per hour during this period. On January 25 and 26, there is also an alert for thunderstorms with lightning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and on January 26 in Kerala and Mahe.
Rajasthan has also been experiencing a spell of rain since this morning. The IMD stated that the effect of the Western Disturbance has started to be seen in the capital Jaipur and surrounding areas, hence the continuous rain and storms. The Jaipur centre of the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the entire state today, January 23, with rain, strong thunderstorms, lightning, and cloudbursts. The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has advised people to exercise caution and avoid going to open areas.
The Meteorological Centre in Patna stated that due to a strong Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of snowfall in some parts of the Himalayan region on January 23 and 24, which could increase the cold in some districts of the state. The IMD said that there are also chances of rain in the next 48 hours. Kishanganj remained the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius in 24 hours, while Vaishali recorded a temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius.
