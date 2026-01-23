IMD Alert: Rough weather in these states from January 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27, rain to intensify cold

IMD Alert: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain and cold. According to the Meteorological Department, a spell of thunderstorms and rain will continue across various states of the country for the next 5 days, which will increase the cold. The Meteorological Centre in New Delhi stated that winds could blow at speeds of 60 to 65 kilometres per hour in many areas on Friday. Additionally, the IMD has issued a warning of heavy snowfall in the hilly states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. A cold wave alert has also been issued for 17 cities in North India.