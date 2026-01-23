23 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

IMD Alert: Rough weather in these states from January 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27, rain to intensify cold

Weather Update: The weather has taken a turn once again. Rain is expected in many states of North India from today for the next few days. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in Rajasthan. Read the full story...

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 23, 2026

Heavy rain alert (File photo)

IMD Alert: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain and cold. According to the Meteorological Department, a spell of thunderstorms and rain will continue across various states of the country for the next 5 days, which will increase the cold. The Meteorological Centre in New Delhi stated that winds could blow at speeds of 60 to 65 kilometres per hour in many areas on Friday. Additionally, the IMD has issued a warning of heavy snowfall in the hilly states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. A cold wave alert has also been issued for 17 cities in North India.

Thunderstorm and Rain Alert in 9 States

The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of storms and heavy rainfall in 9 states of the country today. Rain is expected in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Winds are likely to blow at speeds ranging from 40 to 65 kilometres per hour during this period. On January 25 and 26, there is also an alert for thunderstorms with lightning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and on January 26 in Kerala and Mahe.

Western Disturbance Begins to Affect Rajasthan

Rajasthan has also been experiencing a spell of rain since this morning. The IMD stated that the effect of the Western Disturbance has started to be seen in the capital Jaipur and surrounding areas, hence the continuous rain and storms. The Jaipur centre of the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the entire state today, January 23, with rain, strong thunderstorms, lightning, and cloudbursts. The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has advised people to exercise caution and avoid going to open areas.

Possibility of Rain in Bihar in the Next 48 Hours

The Meteorological Centre in Patna stated that due to a strong Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of snowfall in some parts of the Himalayan region on January 23 and 24, which could increase the cold in some districts of the state. The IMD said that there are also chances of rain in the next 48 hours. Kishanganj remained the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius in 24 hours, while Vaishali recorded a temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Published on:

23 Jan 2026 08:47 am

News / National News / IMD Alert: Rough weather in these states from January 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27, rain to intensify cold

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.