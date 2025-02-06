IMD Alert: Sudden weather change on 8 February, heavy rain and storm warning

Temperature to Fall Again The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for rain and fog in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. While Delhi will experience dry weather during the day, a drop in temperature is anticipated due to the possibility of rain. Cool winds will also prevail in the mornings and evenings.

The IMD bulletin states: “Cold wave conditions may continue at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and north Rajasthan. Dense fog is likely at many places over Himachal Pradesh, while thunderstorms with lightning are likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh.”

Delhi Weather Forecast Thursday, 6 February, is expected to see clear skies in Delhi. According to the forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, “The sky will be mainly clear, but light fog/mist is likely during the morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 25 and 09 degrees Celsius respectively.”

Light Rain in Uttar Pradesh While most parts of Uttar Pradesh will experience clear weather today, light rain is predicted in eight districts: Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Saharanpur, and Muzaffarnagar. Winds of 20-30 km/h are expected in eastern and western UP on Thursday. Due to the impact of the Western Disturbance, a 2-3 degree Celsius drop in maximum and minimum temperatures is possible from 8 February.

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh has led to a rise in cold temperatures. The Meteorological Department has confirmed snowfall in Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Chamba districts. Kothi received 33 cm, Keylong 9 cm, and Manali 7.4 cm of snowfall. Roads in Lahaul and Spiti have become slippery due to the fresh snowfall. The administration has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel. A ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, and Solan districts, warning of thunderstorms and lightning. Meanwhile, dense fog is likely in Una, Bilaspur, and Mandi.

Light Rain in Rajasthan Light rain has been recorded in eastern parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours due to the Western Disturbance. Drizzle has been reported in areas such as Dholpur, Sikar, and Ajmer. The minimum temperature in Fatehpur was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius, while Bikaner, Nagaur, and Jalore saw temperatures between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius. Clear weather is expected in the state until 8 February.