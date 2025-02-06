scriptIMD Alert: Sudden weather change on 8 February, heavy rain and storm warning | IMD alert: sudden weather change on 8 February, heavy rain and storm warning | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

IMD Alert: Sudden weather change on 8 February, heavy rain and storm warning

Weather Update: A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan region from 8 February onwards, impacting weather conditions.

New DelhiFeb 06, 2025 / 03:51 pm

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: The impact of winter is gradually receding in North India, with a drop in cold temperatures accompanied by bright sunshine in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. However, the fluctuating weather patterns observed over the past two weeks, attributed to the influence of Western Disturbances, may continue. A new Western Disturbance is predicted to affect the weather in the Western Himalayan region from 8 February onwards.

Temperature to Fall Again

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for rain and fog in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. While Delhi will experience dry weather during the day, a drop in temperature is anticipated due to the possibility of rain. Cool winds will also prevail in the mornings and evenings.
The IMD bulletin states: “Cold wave conditions may continue at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and north Rajasthan. Dense fog is likely at many places over Himachal Pradesh, while thunderstorms with lightning are likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh.”

Delhi Weather Forecast

Thursday, 6 February, is expected to see clear skies in Delhi. According to the forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, “The sky will be mainly clear, but light fog/mist is likely during the morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 25 and 09 degrees Celsius respectively.”

Light Rain in Uttar Pradesh

While most parts of Uttar Pradesh will experience clear weather today, light rain is predicted in eight districts: Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Saharanpur, and Muzaffarnagar. Winds of 20-30 km/h are expected in eastern and western UP on Thursday. Due to the impact of the Western Disturbance, a 2-3 degree Celsius drop in maximum and minimum temperatures is possible from 8 February.

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh has led to a rise in cold temperatures. The Meteorological Department has confirmed snowfall in Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Chamba districts. Kothi received 33 cm, Keylong 9 cm, and Manali 7.4 cm of snowfall. Roads in Lahaul and Spiti have become slippery due to the fresh snowfall. The administration has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel. A ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, and Solan districts, warning of thunderstorms and lightning. Meanwhile, dense fog is likely in Una, Bilaspur, and Mandi.

Light Rain in Rajasthan

Light rain has been recorded in eastern parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours due to the Western Disturbance. Drizzle has been reported in areas such as Dholpur, Sikar, and Ajmer. The minimum temperature in Fatehpur was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius, while Bikaner, Nagaur, and Jalore saw temperatures between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius. Clear weather is expected in the state until 8 February.

Rain in Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Bihar due to the Western Disturbance, but temperatures are expected to rise gradually. Dense fog will prevail in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, and Darbhanga. Meanwhile, rain is also likely in Haryana and Punjab over the next three days.

News / National News / IMD Alert: Sudden weather change on 8 February, heavy rain and storm warning

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Chirag Paswan on Delhi Elections: Delhi’s electorate has realised it needs a government that delivers

Political

Chirag Paswan on Delhi Elections: Delhi’s electorate has realised it needs a government that delivers

in 4 hours

Poll of Polls: 9 Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Return After 27 Years, 2 Show AAP Lead

National News

Poll of Polls: 9 Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Return After 27 Years, 2 Show AAP Lead

2 hours ago

IMD Alert: Sudden weather change on 8 February, heavy rain and storm warning

National News

IMD Alert: Sudden weather change on 8 February, heavy rain and storm warning

in 5 hours

Los Angeles Wildfires Cause Nearly Rs 14 Lakh Crore in Damage

World

Los Angeles Wildfires Cause Nearly Rs 14 Lakh Crore in Damage

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Poll of Polls: 9 Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Return After 27 Years, 2 Show AAP Lead

National News

Poll of Polls: 9 Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Return After 27 Years, 2 Show AAP Lead

2 hours ago

Ladli Behna Yojana: These Beneficiaries Won’t Receive Payments in February, Here’s Why

National News

Ladli Behna Yojana: These Beneficiaries Won’t Receive Payments in February, Here’s Why

1 day ago

Delhi Assembly Election: 1.5 Crore Voters Casting Votes to Choose New Government Today

Political

Delhi Assembly Election: 1.5 Crore Voters Casting Votes to Choose New Government Today

1 day ago

Chhattisgarh Weather Update: 10-Year Heat Record Broken in First Week of February

National News

Chhattisgarh Weather Update: 10-Year Heat Record Broken in First Week of February

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.