IMD Alert: Weather to Worsen Due to Two New Western Disturbances, Rain and Hail Alert Issued for Several States

A new active Western Disturbance will affect Northwest India from the night of January 31st, with its impact lasting until February 1st and 2nd. Moderate rain and snowfall are expected in the Western Himalayan regions of Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The plains, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, are likely to experience thunderstorms, hailstorms, and strong winds gusting at speeds of 40 to 60 km per hour. Following this, another new Western Disturbance will become active from February 2nd, further intensifying the cold. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh for Friday, warning of rain, severe cold, and dense fog.