IMD Alert: Weather to Worsen Due to Two New Western Disturbances, Rain and Hail Alert Issued for Several States

Weather Update: A severe cold spell continues to grip Northwest India, with snowfall in the Himalayan range and minimum temperatures plummeting in the plains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) released its forecast for the next two weeks on Thursday, indicating that the weather could become even harsher with the activation of two consecutive new Western Disturbances.
A new active Western Disturbance will affect Northwest India from the night of January 31st, with its impact lasting until February 1st and 2nd. Moderate rain and snowfall are expected in the Western Himalayan regions of Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The plains, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, are likely to experience thunderstorms, hailstorms, and strong winds gusting at speeds of 40 to 60 km per hour. Following this, another new Western Disturbance will become active from February 2nd, further intensifying the cold. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh for Friday, warning of rain, severe cold, and dense fog.
According to meteorological data, severe cold wave conditions persist in many parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. Over the past 24 to 48 hours, minimum temperatures in 14 states across Northwest and Central India have dropped by 2-4 degrees Celsius, falling below 5 to 10 degrees Celsius. Daytime temperatures have also decreased, intensifying the cold.
The mercury in several areas of Western Rajasthan dropped to 3 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul in Haryana recorded the lowest temperature at 2 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the plains. Dense to very dense fog continues to prevail in the mornings, reducing visibility to as low as 50 meters. This has disrupted road, rail, and air traffic. Several lives have been lost in vehicle accidents due to the fog.
