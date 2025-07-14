IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall Across Several States Over Next Six Days

Since the arrival of the monsoon, its impact has been evident. Most states across the country are experiencing good rainfall, resulting in pleasant weather and relief from the heat. Rainfall is intermittent, heavier in some areas and lighter in others. In some states, heavy rainfall has led to flood-like situations, causing significant hardship for the people. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for several states over the next six days.
According to the IMD alert, Rajasthan will experience heavy rainfall over the next six days. Heavy rain is predicted for several parts of Rajasthan during 14-16 July and again on 18 July. Strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning are also likely during this period. The intermittent rainfall will provide relief from the heat.
The IMD alert indicates that the national capital, Delhi, will experience relief from the heat over the next six days with intermittent rainfall, varying in intensity. Strong winds and thunderstorms are also anticipated.
The meteorological department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in several states over the next six days. Uttar Pradesh is expected to see heavy rainfall in many districts between 14 and 18 July. Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh may experience heavy rain with thunderstorms in several areas over the next six days. Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Lakshadweep are under a heavy rainfall alert in several areas from 14 to 19 July. Gujarat, Konkan, Maharashtra, Goa, and parts of Saurashtra are expected to experience heavy rainfall with strong winds from 14-17 July and again on 19 July. Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Vidarbha, and parts of Odisha may experience heavy rainfall and lightning over the next six days. A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, and Assam from 14 to 19 July.
According to the IMD alert, light rainfall will continue in several parts of the country over the next six days. Intermittent light rain is expected in parts of West India, Central India, East India, South India, Northwest India, and Northeast India from 14 to 19 July.