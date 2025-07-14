IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall Across Several States Over Next Six Days

The meteorological department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in several states over the next six days. Uttar Pradesh is expected to see heavy rainfall in many districts between 14 and 18 July. Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh may experience heavy rain with thunderstorms in several areas over the next six days. Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Lakshadweep are under a heavy rainfall alert in several areas from 14 to 19 July. Gujarat, Konkan, Maharashtra, Goa, and parts of Saurashtra are expected to experience heavy rainfall with strong winds from 14-17 July and again on 19 July. Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Vidarbha, and parts of Odisha may experience heavy rainfall and lightning over the next six days. A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, and Assam from 14 to 19 July.