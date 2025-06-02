IMD Issues 3-Hour Storm Warning: Heavy Rain and High Winds Expected

Meteorologists say that the beginning of June has also seen similar weather conditions to May. According to the latest forecast from the Meteorological Department, winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour are likely in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. Light to moderate rain has also been warned during this period. Meteorologists also stated that wind speeds may vary in different areas of Delhi; while some areas may experience 40-50 km/h winds, others could see speeds up to 60 km/h. A yellow alert has been issued for this. This means that there is no immediate danger, but the weather could deteriorate at any time.

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday is expected to be between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius. Earlier on Sunday, the strongest gust of wind was recorded in the Palam area of Delhi, reaching a speed of 96 kilometers per hour. The wind speed was 81 kilometers per hour at Pragati Maidan and 80 kilometers per hour at Safdarjung. This was the strongest gust in the last 30 days. Previously, the maximum speed was 82 kilometers per hour on May 25. Due to the storm, a 14-degree drop in temperature was observed in Palam in just two hours.

Air traffic was also affected due to the strong winds. An IndiGo flight arriving in Delhi from Raipur had to abort its landing due to strong winds. The plane started to wobble in the air and had to be diverted to another airport. A video of this incident went viral on social media.

Delhi’s Air Quality Improves Due to Changing Weather Meanwhile, thanks to the weather, an improvement has also been seen in Delhi’s air quality. According to the Central Air Quality Management Commission, the air was cleanest in May this year since 2018. The average AQI for May was 170, which is considered in the moderate category. In 2018, it was 217. The years 2020 and 2021, the years of Covid and lockdown, have not been included in the figures.

Not a single day between January and May this year saw the AQI reach the severe category above 400. In comparison, there were many such days in 2018, 2019, and 2023. This is a clear indication that the changed weather pattern has come as a relief for the capital’s air quality.