IMD Issues Alert: Rain and Snowfall Across Several States

Rainfall Across These States Rainfall continued in several districts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Fog covered many areas of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram.

Rainfall and Snowfall to Continue Until the 17th According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), due to a western disturbance, the spell of snowfall and rainfall will continue in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh until January 17. Some areas of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan may experience rainfall on January 16. The IMD stated that a fresh western disturbance is likely to become active in the Western Himalayan region from January 18. This could lead to scattered rain and snowfall in the states of the Western Himalayan region.

Delhi-NCR experienced fog throughout the day. Visibility dropped to zero in many areas. This caused delays to over 100 flights and 26 trains at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The chill increased in some areas after evening showers. Heavy snowfall occurred on Wednesday in the mountainous regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, leading to a drop in temperature.