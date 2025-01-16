scriptIMD Issues Alert: Rain and Snowfall Across Several States | Latest News | Patrika News
IMD Issues Alert: Rain and Snowfall Across Several States

Latest Weather Update: Several districts across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh continued to experience rainfall.

New DelhiJan 16, 2025 / 09:31 am

Weather Update: Life was disrupted across several states in North India on Wednesday due to snowfall, cold, and fog. The impact of snowfall in the hill states was also felt in the plains. Many states experienced cold-day conditions following rainfall. Fog enveloped Delhi, Rajasthan, and several other states, affecting flight and rail traffic.

Rainfall Across These States

Rainfall continued in several districts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Fog covered many areas of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram.

Rainfall and Snowfall to Continue Until the 17th

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), due to a western disturbance, the spell of snowfall and rainfall will continue in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh until January 17. Some areas of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan may experience rainfall on January 16. The IMD stated that a fresh western disturbance is likely to become active in the Western Himalayan region from January 18. This could lead to scattered rain and snowfall in the states of the Western Himalayan region.
Delhi-NCR experienced fog throughout the day. Visibility dropped to zero in many areas. This caused delays to over 100 flights and 26 trains at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The chill increased in some areas after evening showers. Heavy snowfall occurred on Wednesday in the mountainous regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, leading to a drop in temperature.

Air India Issues Advisory

Air India has issued an advisory for passengers travelling to and from Delhi in view of Republic Day (January 26). It wrote on X (formerly Twitter) requesting passengers travelling to and from Delhi between January 19 and 26 to allow extra travel time and check their flight status before heading to the airport, as travel may be disrupted due to Republic Day. Earlier, Air India had issued an advisory regarding potential delays in flight operations due to inclement weather and congestion at the airport.

