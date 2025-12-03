IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert for Multiple States, Warning of Severe Chill

IMD Cold (Image: Patrika)
IMD Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of severe cold wave in 10 states from December 3. The IMD stated that cold wave conditions may persist for an additional four to five days in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Maharashtra.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi. It stated that a cold wave will prevail in the mornings from December 3. During this period, children and the elderly have been advised to exercise caution. The wind speed may reach 15 to 20 kilometres per hour during this time.
The IMD has issued a cold wave warning in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The department stated that a significant drop in maximum temperatures can be observed in the coming week. The maximum temperature may fall below 20 degrees Celsius. A cold wave alert has been issued today for Kanpur, Agra, Etawah, Tundla, Muzaffarnagar, and Barabanki. People need to be cautious during this period.
An alert has been issued in Bihar for severe cold starting today. There is a dense fog alert in the Seemanchal region. A cold wave alert has been issued for Purnia, Kishanganj, Araria, and Katihar. Children and the elderly need to take special care.
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert today, warning of a cold wave in the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan. People in Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Churu districts have been advised to take precautions during the morning and evening. A cold wave alert has also been issued in Madhya Pradesh (MP) today. During this period, winds are expected to blow at a speed of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour. Furthermore, cold wave conditions will increase the difficulties for people in the districts of Bhopal, Indore, and Narmadapuram divisions. Minimum temperatures are expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius.
Minimum temperatures are expected to drop below 5 degrees Celsius in several districts of Uttarakhand today. Temperatures in Nainital, Mussoorie, and Rudraprayag will fall below 5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, heavy snowfall is anticipated in Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh. People need to remain vigilant during this period.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending