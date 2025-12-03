Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert for Multiple States, Warning of Severe Chill

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert. People in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab have been advised to exercise caution.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

CG Winter: प्रदेश में हाड़ कपाने वाली ठंड, 16 के बाद मिलेगी राहत, कई इलाकों में शीतलहर की संभावना

IMD Cold (Image: Patrika)

IMD Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of severe cold wave in 10 states from December 3. The IMD stated that cold wave conditions may persist for an additional four to five days in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

Yellow Alert Issued in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi. It stated that a cold wave will prevail in the mornings from December 3. During this period, children and the elderly have been advised to exercise caution. The wind speed may reach 15 to 20 kilometres per hour during this time.

IMD Warning in UP

The IMD has issued a cold wave warning in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The department stated that a significant drop in maximum temperatures can be observed in the coming week. The maximum temperature may fall below 20 degrees Celsius. A cold wave alert has been issued today for Kanpur, Agra, Etawah, Tundla, Muzaffarnagar, and Barabanki. People need to be cautious during this period.

Fog and Cold Wave Alert in Bihar

An alert has been issued in Bihar for severe cold starting today. There is a dense fog alert in the Seemanchal region. A cold wave alert has been issued for Purnia, Kishanganj, Araria, and Katihar. Children and the elderly need to take special care.

Cold to Increase in MP and Rajasthan

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert today, warning of a cold wave in the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan. People in Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Churu districts have been advised to take precautions during the morning and evening. A cold wave alert has also been issued in Madhya Pradesh (MP) today. During this period, winds are expected to blow at a speed of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour. Furthermore, cold wave conditions will increase the difficulties for people in the districts of Bhopal, Indore, and Narmadapuram divisions. Minimum temperatures are expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius.

Possibility of Snowfall in Himachal

Minimum temperatures are expected to drop below 5 degrees Celsius in several districts of Uttarakhand today. Temperatures in Nainital, Mussoorie, and Rudraprayag will fall below 5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, heavy snowfall is anticipated in Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh. People need to remain vigilant during this period.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 01:31 pm

English News / National News / IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert for Multiple States, Warning of Severe Chill

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.