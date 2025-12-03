IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert for Multiple States, Warning of Severe Chill

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert today, warning of a cold wave in the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan. People in Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Churu districts have been advised to take precautions during the morning and evening. A cold wave alert has also been issued in Madhya Pradesh (MP) today. During this period, winds are expected to blow at a speed of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour. Furthermore, cold wave conditions will increase the difficulties for people in the districts of Bhopal, Indore, and Narmadapuram divisions. Minimum temperatures are expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius.