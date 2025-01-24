IMD issues fog alert in several regions; light rain likely in Bharatpur, cold wave expected in Jammu and Kashmir

Dense Fog Alert in UP According to the meteorological department, the weather in Uttar Pradesh took a turn on Thursday. Thursday morning saw a rise in cold temperatures accompanied by dense fog. For the previous two days, most parts of UP had experienced warmer weather due to sunshine.

Dense Fog Alert in Rajasthan According to the meteorological department, light rain is possible in some areas of Bharatpur, Rajasthan on 24 January. Additionally, dense fog is expected in Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Karauli, prompting a yellow alert from the meteorological department. However, the weather is expected to be clear from 24 January to 29 January, and no alerts have been issued for any district.

Temperatures Recorded in Hilly Regions Light snowfall occurred on Thursday in Himachal Pradesh, including both ends of the Atal Tunnel and high peaks, while Shimla’s Ridge, Sanjauli, Kufri, and Narkanda received snowfall. Due to cloud cover and light snowfall, maximum temperatures dropped by two to six degrees. Kangra and Bilaspur recorded four degrees higher. Due to higher temperatures and reduced snowfall/rainfall in the state, the snow already accumulated on the glaciers has begun to melt.