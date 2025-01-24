scriptIMD issues fog alert in several regions; light rain likely in Bharatpur, cold wave expected in Jammu and Kashmir | IMD issues fog alert in several regions; light rain likely in Bharatpur, cold wave expected in Jammu and Kashmir | Latest News | Patrika News
IMD issues fog alert in several regions; light rain likely in Bharatpur, cold wave expected in Jammu and Kashmir

Weather Forecast: The meteorological department has issued a fog alert for several areas. According to the IMD, light rain is likely at some places in Bharatpur, Rajasthan on 24 January. Due to snowfall, there is a possibility of a cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir on 24 January.

New DelhiJan 24, 2025 / 10:16 am

Patrika Desk

IMD Weather Update: While many parts of the country are experiencing relief from the cold, several states are anticipating rainfall, and dense fog is prevalent in others. A new western disturbance has become active in Rajasthan, causing noticeable changes in the weather. This western disturbance is resulting in warmer days and cooler nights. Drizzle is expected in some areas of Rajasthan in the coming days, potentially leading to a drop in temperature.

Dense Fog Alert in UP

According to the meteorological department, the weather in Uttar Pradesh took a turn on Thursday. Thursday morning saw a rise in cold temperatures accompanied by dense fog. For the previous two days, most parts of UP had experienced warmer weather due to sunshine.

Dense Fog Alert in Rajasthan

According to the meteorological department, light rain is possible in some areas of Bharatpur, Rajasthan on 24 January. Additionally, dense fog is expected in Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Karauli, prompting a yellow alert from the meteorological department. However, the weather is expected to be clear from 24 January to 29 January, and no alerts have been issued for any district.

Temperatures Recorded in Hilly Regions

Light snowfall occurred on Thursday in Himachal Pradesh, including both ends of the Atal Tunnel and high peaks, while Shimla’s Ridge, Sanjauli, Kufri, and Narkanda received snowfall. Due to cloud cover and light snowfall, maximum temperatures dropped by two to six degrees. Kangra and Bilaspur recorded four degrees higher. Due to higher temperatures and reduced snowfall/rainfall in the state, the snow already accumulated on the glaciers has begun to melt.

Temperatures in the Plains

Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are experiencing significantly colder temperatures. Punjab recorded a temperature of 6.1 degrees. Churu in Rajasthan recorded 7.4 degrees, while Hisar in Haryana recorded 7.8 degrees.

Temperatures above normal are being recorded in many parts of the country. However, dense fog and the possibility of rain remain in several areas. Due to the anticipated rainfall and snowfall, a cold wave is expected to affect various areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on 23 and 24 January.

