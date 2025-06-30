IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for 1-6 July

India’s Weather Day-by-Day According to the Meteorological Department: A Glance 30 June (Monday): Cloudy with strong winds in the morning, light rain in the afternoon. 1 July (Tuesday): Rain in some areas in the morning, cloudy throughout the day.

2 July (Wednesday): Possibility of rain in many areas. 3 July (Thursday): Cloudy with continuous rain throughout the day. 4 July (Friday): Light drizzle in the morning, followed by cloudy conditions. 5 July (Saturday): Heavy rain expected; take necessary precautions.

6 July (Sunday): Light rain possible, but mostly cloudy. State-wise Rainfall (30 June – 6 July): Detailed Information Delhi-NCR (Del‑NCR) 30 June – 6 July: Periods of rain, often accompanied by thunderstorms. Possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon on 1 and 6 July. Orange alert issued until Friday-weekend. Light rain possible, but mostly cloudy.Periods of rain, often accompanied by thunderstorms. Possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon on 1 and 6 July. Orange alert issued until Friday-weekend.

Maharashtra (Pune-Valley, Mumbai, Central Maharashtra): 28 June – 5 July. Continuous rain in Mumbai until 30 June, with heavy waterlogging and warnings issued. Heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Pune valleys. 160 mm recorded on 28 June—IMD has issued an orange alert. Continuous rain in Mumbai until 30 June, with heavy waterlogging and warnings issued. Heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Pune valleys. 160 mm recorded on 28 June—IMD has issued an orange alert.

Haryana (Gurugram) and surrounding areas (Panchkula, Karnal etc.): 30 June – 1 July: Monsoon active, light to heavy rain and thunderstorms expected. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar – 28 June – 2 July: Moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds have begun in the Gangetic plains (e.g., Kanpur, Patna). Heavy rain is likely in some areas of Bihar between 30 June and 3 July. Jharkhand: 27 June – 3 July Yellow alert issued for six districts—Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum—heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds expected. Northeast, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, North India (Himachal, Uttarakhand: 30 June – 10 July): Light to moderate, and in some places heavy rain in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, and central India. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the Northeast, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim. Light to moderate, and in some places heavy rain in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, and central India. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the Northeast, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

South India (Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra, Tamil Nadu) 28 June – 10 July: Continuous heavy rain in southern and coastal areas, red-orange alerts issued in many places. 8. Rainfall warning in Rajasthan The IMD has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in eastern Rajasthan on 2 July and in eastern and western Rajasthan on 3–4 July. Thunderstorms and strong winds are likely to continue in these areas until 2–4 July. 28 June – 10 July: Continuous heavy rain in southern and coastal areas, red-orange alerts issued in many places.The IMD has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in eastern Rajasthan on 2 July and in eastern and western Rajasthan on 3–4 July. Thunderstorms and strong winds are likely to continue in these areas until 2–4 July.

IMD Alert Signals: States with Rainfall and Warnings Delhi and surrounding areas (NCR): Cloudy days from 30 June to 6 July, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in the mornings and afternoons. Central India (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh): Continuous rain with the possibility of lightning and strong winds in some areas.

Maharashtra (Pune, Mumbai, Valleys): Heavy to very heavy rain continues—particularly heavy rain on 30 June, with further warnings of strong outflow (IMD Orange Alert). Uttar Pradesh: Moderate to heavy rain is likely from 1–4 July due to monsoon activation.

Advice and Precautions: Special Attention Regarding Rain In Pune-Valley, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Jharkhand, Northeast India, and coastal South India, do not ignore the possibility of overflows, waterlogging, lightning strikes, and landslides during the rains.