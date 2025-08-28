Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for 28-30 August

IMD Heavy Rain Alert: Heavy rainfall is expected in several states across the country during the last week of August. In Punjab, heavy rains have caused the Beas river to swell, leading to floods.

Aug 28, 2025

IMD Heavy Rain Alert: Monsoon rains have intensified in the last week of August. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states across the country on 28, 29 and 30 August. Punjab, Jammu, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh have witnessed significant devastation due to this season's rainfall. In Punjab, a farmer-built dam collapsed due to overflowing waters of the Beas river, destroying crops across hundreds of hectares.

Heavy Rainfall Likely in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab

The IMD has forecast light rain in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh today, but no alert has been issued. However, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. A heavy rain alert has also been issued for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu. The heavy rainfall poses a high risk of landslides in the hilly states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, the IMD issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in Koraput and Malkangiri districts of Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in 28 districts of the state. The IMD stated that heavy rainfall will continue for the next three days due to the impact of a low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal.

Rain Warning for Andhra Pradesh

According to the IMD, Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 30-40 km/h on 26 and 27 August. This could affect festival celebrations, particularly Vinayaka Chavithi, potentially altering the festive atmosphere.

Yellow Alert for Rain in 12 Bihar Districts

The monsoon has weakened in Bihar. No rainfall was recorded in any district in the past 24 hours, but the IMD has issued a yellow alert for 12 districts: Purnia, Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, East Champaran, West Champaran, Siwan, and Gopalganj. The IMD has warned of potential wind speeds up to 40 km/h in these districts.

Death Toll in Himachal Pradesh Exceeds 350

The death toll due to monsoon-related incidents has risen to 379. Roads, bridges, and other infrastructure worth approximately ₹1400 crore have been damaged. 24 of the victims of a landslide near Vaishno Devi have been identified. Meanwhile, in Punjab, more than 18 trains have been cancelled due to heavy rainfall.

28 Aug 2025 08:52 am

