IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for 15 States, Including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Heavy rainfall is expected to affect more than 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert regarding this. According to the latest information, heavy rain is expected in eastern and adjoining central India over the next two days. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over the next 6-7 days.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh until 22 July.
Meanwhile, rain is expected in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha today. Along with this, there is also a high probability of lightning in most parts of these states for the next 7 days. People have been urged to exercise caution. Maharashtra and Goa will also experience inclement weather, with rain expected in several areas.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Telangana, indicating the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall in the coming days.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, a meteorologist stated that currently, indications suggest a monsoon trough persists from northwest Rajasthan to southwest Bihar. Due to its influence, rainfall is likely in Telangana during the next two to three days.
They further stated that a yellow alert has been issued for Telangana, with the possibility of heavy rain in several areas. They added that light to moderate rainfall is expected in many parts of the state over the next two to three days.
Specifically for Hyderabad, the meteorologist indicated that rainfall activity is expected to increase from Thursday. They further stated that light drizzle is likely in Hyderabad today, but rainfall activity will increase from tomorrow.