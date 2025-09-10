IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Multiple States from 10-16 September

This monsoon season has been quite good for the entire country. Since the monsoon arrived, there has been heavy rainfall across the nation. Many states have experienced such intense rainfall that rivers, ponds, and dams are full. The monsoon's impact is still ongoing, with intermittent rainfall continuing. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the monsoon has changed its course. Consequently, a heavy rain alert has been issued for several states from 10th to 16th September.