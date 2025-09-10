Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Multiple States from 10-16 September

India has experienced heavy monsoon rains this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a warning of heavy rainfall in several states from 10th to 16th September, indicating a shift in monsoon patterns.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Heavy rain alert by IMD
Heavy rain alert by IMD (Image: Patrika)

This monsoon season has been quite good for the entire country. Since the monsoon arrived, there has been heavy rainfall across the nation. Many states have experienced such intense rainfall that rivers, ponds, and dams are full. The monsoon's impact is still ongoing, with intermittent rainfall continuing. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the monsoon has changed its course. Consequently, a heavy rain alert has been issued for several states from 10th to 16th September.

Northwest India

According to the meteorological department's alert, the monsoon has temporarily shifted its course in Northwest India. Light to moderate rain is expected in several parts of Rajasthan and Delhi from 10th to 16th September. Similarly, a light rain alert has been issued for several areas in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana. Winds could reach speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour during this period.

Northeast India

The monsoon is expected to gain momentum in Northeast India from 10th to 16th September. Heavy rain with thunderstorms is predicted in several parts of Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland. A light rain alert is also in place for several areas.

West India

According to the meteorological department, Maharashtra, Goa, and Konkan are expected to experience rain with strong winds for the next seven days. Thunderstorms and lightning are also anticipated.

South India

The meteorological department's alert indicates that the monsoon's impact will continue in several South Indian states. Heavy rainfall is predicted in several areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Yanam, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Lakshadweep from 10th to 16th September. Light to moderate rain is expected in many districts. Winds could reach speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour during this period, according to the meteorological department.

East and Central India

The monsoon is expected to intensify in East and Central India over the next seven days. Therefore, heavy rainfall is predicted in several areas of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha from 10th to 16th September, with light to moderate rain in other areas. Strong winds and thunderstorms are also anticipated.

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

weather alert

Weather Forecast

Weather News

weather report

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 11:46 am

English News / National News / IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Multiple States from 10-16 September
