IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Multiple States from 10-16 September

This monsoon season has been quite good for the entire country. Since the monsoon arrived, there has been heavy rainfall across the nation. Many states have experienced such intense rainfall that rivers, ponds, and dams are full. The monsoon's impact is still ongoing, with intermittent rainfall continuing. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the monsoon has changed its course. Consequently, a heavy rain alert has been issued for several states from 10th to 16th September.
According to the meteorological department's alert, the monsoon has temporarily shifted its course in Northwest India. Light to moderate rain is expected in several parts of Rajasthan and Delhi from 10th to 16th September. Similarly, a light rain alert has been issued for several areas in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana. Winds could reach speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour during this period.
The monsoon is expected to gain momentum in Northeast India from 10th to 16th September. Heavy rain with thunderstorms is predicted in several parts of Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland. A light rain alert is also in place for several areas.
According to the meteorological department, Maharashtra, Goa, and Konkan are expected to experience rain with strong winds for the next seven days. Thunderstorms and lightning are also anticipated.
The meteorological department's alert indicates that the monsoon's impact will continue in several South Indian states. Heavy rainfall is predicted in several areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Yanam, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Lakshadweep from 10th to 16th September. Light to moderate rain is expected in many districts. Winds could reach speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour during this period, according to the meteorological department.
The monsoon is expected to intensify in East and Central India over the next seven days. Therefore, heavy rainfall is predicted in several areas of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha from 10th to 16th September, with light to moderate rain in other areas. Strong winds and thunderstorms are also anticipated.