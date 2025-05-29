IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Several States

Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall in South India Kerala: The monsoon has arrived in Kerala earlier than expected. Heavy rainfall is expected in many areas, including Thiruvananthapuram, prompting a red alert. Winds of up to 50 km/h are possible over the next seven days.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in coastal and southern interior regions. The IMD has issued red and orange alerts. Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall is warned for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Schools and colleges have been closed, with red and orange alerts in place. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

North and Northwest India Delhi-NCR: Light rain with thunderstorms is expected in Delhi today. The IMD has issued an orange alert. Temperatures may reach up to 37 degrees Celsius. Waterlogging and traffic problems are possible.

Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh: These states are expected to experience heavy rainfall with strong winds (50-80 km/h) and thunderstorms. Red alerts are in place for districts such as Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajasthan: Light to moderate rainfall is expected in eastern Rajasthan, while the western part will continue to experience a heatwave and warm nights. Temperatures in Jaisalmer reached 48 degrees. East and Northeast India Bihar: Rainfall is expected across all 38 districts, with an orange alert for heavy rainfall issued for 12 districts, including Muzaffarpur and Samastipur. Up to 50 mm of rainfall is possible.

Jharkhand: Scattered to heavy rainfall with strong winds is anticipated. Temperatures will range between 31-37 degrees Celsius.

Northeastern states (Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura): Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is warned until 30 May. Winds of 40-50 km/h are possible.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim: A heavy rainfall alert is issued, increasing the risk of flooding. Central and Other States Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana: Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in these states. Heavy rainfall is possible in some areas.