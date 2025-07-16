IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Several States Over Next 7 Days

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several states for the next seven days. Due to an active monsoon and the influence of cyclonic winds, many parts of Northwest, Central, East and Northeast India are expected to experience torrential rain. The IMD has issued red and orange alerts in these states, warning of potential flooding, landslides, and waterlogging in urban areas.
According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heavy rainfall alert has been issued for various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh on 21 July. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Rajasthan until 17 July. Additionally, there is a high likelihood of very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand from 17 to 21 July and in East Uttar Pradesh on 17 July. The meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in many areas of the Western Himalayan region and plains for the next seven days.
On 16 July, light to moderate rainfall is expected in West Bengal, parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, North Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, North Rajasthan, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala, with heavy rainfall in some areas.
According to the IMD, this spell of rain is expected to be intense due to the active monsoon trough line and the moisture supply from the Arabian Sea. Cyclonic winds in the Himalayan regions and lower-level moisture have increased the risk of landslides and flash floods. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, stated, “Above-normal rainfall is likely over central and adjoining peninsular India during July. It is essential to monitor river water levels in flood-prone areas.”