IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Several States Over Next 7 Days

According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heavy rainfall alert has been issued for various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh on 21 July. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Rajasthan until 17 July. Additionally, there is a high likelihood of very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand from 17 to 21 July and in East Uttar Pradesh on 17 July. The meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in many areas of the Western Himalayan region and plains for the next seven days.