IMD Issues Red Alert for 12 States, Heavy Rain and Flooding Predicted for Next 7 Days

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough is active from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha to the Bay of Bengal due to a low-pressure area over north and central India and a system over the Bay of Bengal. This is leading to continuous moisture influx and intensified rainfall. Furthermore, western disturbances are also contributing to the heavy rainfall in the hill states. The IMD advises people to avoid unnecessary travel, not to stand under trees during lightning, and to follow the instructions of the local administration.