IMD Issues Red Alert for 12 States, Heavy Rain and Flooding Predicted for Next 7 Days

Heavy Rainfall Warning: The monsoon is active across many parts of the country, with heavy rainfall predicted in the coming days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in different parts of the country over the next 5-7 days, with extremely heavy rainfall in some areas. Local administrations and citizens are advised to remain vigilant.
Extremely heavy rainfall is forecast in eastern Rajasthan from 13-15 July and in western Rajasthan on 14-15 July in northwest India. Heavy rainfall is also expected on different days in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Very heavy rainfall is likely in eastern Uttar Pradesh on 16 July and in Rajasthan from 13-16 July.
Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh are expected to experience rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning on 13 and 14 July. This could disrupt traffic, cause waterlogging, and lead to power outages.
Western Madhya Pradesh will experience extremely heavy rainfall on 13 July in central India. Heavy rainfall is likely in west Madhya Pradesh from 13-17 July and in east Madhya Pradesh and Odisha until 19 July. Rain is also expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha. Very heavy rainfall is possible in Jharkhand from 14-16 July and in Odisha on 13-14 July. Eastern Indian states are also expected to experience lightning and strong winds, with farmers and travellers advised to exercise caution.
Heavy rainfall is forecast in the Konkan region, Goa, Gujarat, and the Ghat regions of Maharashtra in western India from 13-16 July. Gujarat may experience very heavy rainfall on 13-14 July. Rainfall is also expected in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana in South India from 13-19 July. Very heavy rainfall is possible in Kerala and coastal Karnataka from 16-18 July.
Strong winds of 40-50 km/h are expected along the coast and in coastal areas of South India. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to remain alert.
Rainfall will continue in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in Northeast India over the next 7 days. Meghalaya may experience very heavy rainfall on 15 July. Landslides and rising river levels are also possible due to the rainfall.
According to the IMD, the monsoon trough is active from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha to the Bay of Bengal due to a low-pressure area over north and central India and a system over the Bay of Bengal. This is leading to continuous moisture influx and intensified rainfall. Furthermore, western disturbances are also contributing to the heavy rainfall in the hill states. The IMD advises people to avoid unnecessary travel, not to stand under trees during lightning, and to follow the instructions of the local administration.