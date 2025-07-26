IMD Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Goa

The IMD stated that a low-pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal. This is expected to reach the plains of West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand within the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in these areas today and tomorrow. The department also reported that rainfall continues in Himachal Pradesh. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), approximately 221 roads, 36 electricity transformers, and 152 water supply schemes remained closed in the state until Friday evening.