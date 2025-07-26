26 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

IMD Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Goa

The meteorological department has issued a red alert for four states in the country. The department has advised people to remain vigilant. Many roads in Himachal Pradesh are closed due to heavy rainfall.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

Weather Update Rajasthan 26 July torrential rain start again IMD Yellow Alert today issued for 10 districts
File Photo: Patrika

IMD Red Alert: India continues to experience heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan regions of Maharashtra, and Goa. An orange alert has been issued for Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and eastern parts of Rajasthan. People have been advised to remain vigilant.

Low Pressure Building in Bay of Bengal

The IMD stated that a low-pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal. This is expected to reach the plains of West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand within the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in these areas today and tomorrow. The department also reported that rainfall continues in Himachal Pradesh. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), approximately 221 roads, 36 electricity transformers, and 152 water supply schemes remained closed in the state until Friday evening.

Alert for 25 Districts in Bihar

The meteorological department reported that heavy rainfall continued in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Singrauli recorded 7 inches of rainfall. Consequently, the administration declared a school holiday in Singrauli. The monsoon has reactivated in Bihar. The Patna-based meteorological department issued an alert for 25 districts in the state today. The department stated that heavy rainfall occurred on Friday in 20 districts, including Patna, Siwan, Aurangabad, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Banka, Hajipur, Nawada, Begusarai, and Samastipur.

Share the news:

Published on:

26 Jul 2025 08:38 am

English News / National News / IMD Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Goa
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.