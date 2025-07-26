IMD Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Goa

IMD Red Alert: India continues to experience heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan regions of Maharashtra, and Goa. An orange alert has been issued for Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and eastern parts of Rajasthan. People have been advised to remain vigilant.
The IMD stated that a low-pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal. This is expected to reach the plains of West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand within the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in these areas today and tomorrow. The department also reported that rainfall continues in Himachal Pradesh. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), approximately 221 roads, 36 electricity transformers, and 152 water supply schemes remained closed in the state until Friday evening.
The meteorological department reported that heavy rainfall continued in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Singrauli recorded 7 inches of rainfall. Consequently, the administration declared a school holiday in Singrauli. The monsoon has reactivated in Bihar. The Patna-based meteorological department issued an alert for 25 districts in the state today. The department stated that heavy rainfall occurred on Friday in 20 districts, including Patna, Siwan, Aurangabad, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Banka, Hajipur, Nawada, Begusarai, and Samastipur.