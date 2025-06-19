scriptIMD Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rains in 20 States, Including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
IMD Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rains in 20 States, Including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

Heavy Rain Alert: IMD issues red alert for 20 states including Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR, warns of heavy rainfall.

BharatJun 19, 2025 / 09:58 am

Patrika Desk

Red alert in 20 states (ANI)

Latest Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for 20 states across the country. The southwest monsoon has shown rapid intensification in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur. Red and Orange alerts have been issued for several states, increasing the likelihood of floods, landslides, and transportation disruptions.

Monsoon’s Fury in UP and Bihar

According to the IMD, the monsoon will be fully active in UP by June 20. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in eastern and southeastern UP. Light to moderate rainfall has been recorded in districts like Sonbhadra, Ballia, Mau, and Ghazipur. Rainfall intensity is expected to increase further from June 19. In Bihar, the monsoon has already reached eastern districts such as Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, and West Champaran on June 17. The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in these districts. An orange alert has been issued for 18 districts for thunderstorms and winds gusting at 40-50 km/h.

Situation in Other States

Jharkhand and Odisha: A red alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in seven districts of Jharkhand (Ramgarh, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Dumka, Saraikela Kharsawan, and East Singhbhum) and several parts of Odisha.
Delhi-NCR: Pre-monsoon rain has begun in Delhi since June 17, leading to waterlogging and traffic problems. A red alert has been issued for light to moderate rain and strong winds (60-80 km/h) until June 19.
Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh: The monsoon has gained momentum in Gujarat after a 20-day lull. Heavy rainfall is expected in 19 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Assam and Meghalaya: Heavy rainfall and the risk of landslides are anticipated in the northeastern states. A warning for very heavy rainfall has been issued for Meghalaya.
Karnataka and Kerala: An orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall and strong winds (40-50 km/h) in several districts of Karnataka and Kerala in South India. Fishing has been banned in Kerala.

IMD Warnings and Precautions

The IMD has advised people to stay away from rivers, ponds, and electricity poles. People have been cautioned against standing under trees and using mobile phones during thunderstorms. Local administrations have been instructed to be prepared to handle waterlogging and floods.

Monsoon Advances Towards North India

According to the IMD, the monsoon is rapidly advancing towards North India. The monsoon is likely to reach Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and the remaining parts of eastern UP within the next 48 hours. Rainfall activity is increasing due to low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

