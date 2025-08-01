IMD Issues Red Alert: Heavy Rainfall to Lash Six States, Including UP and Bihar

The weather in Delhi will be clear today. However, heavy rain is predicted in some areas. Heavy rainfall is also forecast for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh.
The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for this. The torrential rain may continue in these states for the next seven days.
There is also a possibility of lightning during this period. The Meteorological Department has appealed to people to remain cautious. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Northeast India and adjoining eastern parts of the country for the next 7 days.
Rain is expected in various districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Deoria, Gonda, Ballia, Hardoi, Lucknow, Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Ambedkarnagar, Amethi, Unnao, and Ayodhya. A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for these districts. Heavy rainfall is predicted from 1 August to 7 August.
The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall across Bihar. Heavy rain is expected in Kaimur, Buxar, Rohtas, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Gaya, Patna, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Nawada, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, and Samastipur. In addition, heavy rain is also possible today in Khagaria, Munger, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Purnia, and Banka.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for all districts of Jharkhand. Heavy rain will occur in all districts. People have been urged to be cautious of lightning.
Rain is also expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.