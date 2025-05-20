IMD Issues Storm and Rain Alert for 11 States, Heatwave Warning for Rajasthan and Haryana

Thunderstorms and Rain Warning in These States According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is going to change from Tuesday. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain along with storms in about 11 states, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has issued an alert for these states. In addition, heavy rain is possible in Jharkhand, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Assam's Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/dvdr8kq0xz — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025 #WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Waterlogging can be seen in areas after rain lashes parts of Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/mfDPCj1fpW— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025 Heatwave in Rajasthan and Haryana The IMD says that a heatwave is likely in some districts of Rajasthan and Haryana. Intense heat is currently being experienced in Rajasthan. On Monday, the mercury crossed 45 degrees Celsius in many districts of the state, including Bikaner and Churu. However, in Udaipur, rain accompanied by strong winds caused a slight drop in temperature.

5 Deaths Due to Lightning Strikes in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Misfortune from the sky is being witnessed in many states. Two people died in Maharashtra and five in Jharkhand due to lightning strikes. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of lightning strikes in the coming days in some states, including Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Karnataka.