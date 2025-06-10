IMD Predicts Relief from Heatwave, Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for South and West India

Heavy Rainfall Warning Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Kerala, Mahe, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema over the next seven days. Between 10-14 June, these regions may experience thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds gusting up to 30-50 km/h. Specifically, very heavy rainfall is predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe between 12-16 June, while extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in Kerala, Mahe, and coastal Karnataka between 14-16 June.

Heavy Rainfall in the West Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada are expected to experience light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds (30-50 km/h) on 10-11 June. Wind speeds may reach up to 70 km/h between 12-14 June. Very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra between 12-16 June, with extremely heavy rainfall likely in Konkan and Goa on 13-14 June.

Possibility of Rainfall in the East Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh are expected to experience light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over the next seven days. Heavy rainfall is possible in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 12 June and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between 13-16 June.