National News

IMD Predicts Relief from Heatwave, Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for South and West India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several parts of south and west India.

Jun 10, 2025 / 05:55 pm

Patrika Desk

IMD Latest Forecast: India is currently experiencing widespread heatwave conditions; however, the IMD (India Meteorological Department) has forecast some relief for several states. The IMD has issued a rain alert, predicting heavy rainfall across parts of South and West India, potentially leading to significant weather changes.

Heavy Rainfall Warning

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Kerala, Mahe, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema over the next seven days. Between 10-14 June, these regions may experience thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds gusting up to 30-50 km/h. Specifically, very heavy rainfall is predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe between 12-16 June, while extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in Kerala, Mahe, and coastal Karnataka between 14-16 June.

Heavy Rainfall in the West

Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada are expected to experience light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds (30-50 km/h) on 10-11 June. Wind speeds may reach up to 70 km/h between 12-14 June. Very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra between 12-16 June, with extremely heavy rainfall likely in Konkan and Goa on 13-14 June.

Possibility of Rainfall in the East

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh are expected to experience light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over the next seven days. Heavy rainfall is possible in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 12 June and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between 13-16 June.

Weather Conditions in Northwest India

Between 10-25 June, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Western Rajasthan are likely to experience scattered light/moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds gusting up to 40-50 km/h.

