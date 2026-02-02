IMD Rain Alert: Heavy Rainfall and Hailstorm Warning Issued for Several States from February 2-4

Western Disturbance: If you have packed away your warm clothes, thinking winter is bidding farewell, take them out again. With the beginning of February, the weather has taken a turn once more. The Meteorological Department (IMD Weather Update) has issued a 'Red and Yellow Alert' (Rain Alert India) for several states in the country for the next three days. According to the latest bulletin from the Meteorological Department, an active Western Disturbance has entered North India, and its impact will be significantly felt in the plains and hilly regions from February 2nd to February 4th (Hailstorm Warning).
According to the IMD report, heavy snowfall is expected in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. This will directly impact the plains. Between February 2nd and 4th, there are chances of rain with thunderstorms in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR, North Rajasthan, and Western Uttar Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has warned that strong winds of 30-40 kilometres per hour may blow in some places, leading to a significant drop in temperature. The weather is expected to worsen over the next 3 days.
Meteorologists have issued a special warning to farmers in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. In some districts of these states, hailstorms are also anticipated along with rain. Hailstorms can cause a drop of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in the day's temperature, potentially leading to 'Cold Day' conditions. In Delhi too, the sky will remain cloudy, and intermittent rain will bring back the chill.
With the sun shining at the end of January, people thought winter had departed. However, this U-turn in weather in the first week of February has surprised everyone. Icy winds coming from the mountains will increase the cold during the nights and mornings in the plains. The Meteorological Department states that dense fog may also return after February 5th, once the rain subsides.
This unseasonal rain and hailstorm warning has increased the concerns of the farmers:
Farmers: Farmers in Punjab and Haryana say that the wheat and mustard crops are either nearing maturity or are flowering. At such a time, if hailstones fall or strong winds blow, the crops could be flattened, leading to heavy losses.
General Public: People in Delhi and NCR say, "Winter is not showing any signs of leaving. The frequent changes in weather are causing problems for children and the elderly."
According to the Meteorological Department:
Relief from the evening of February 4th: The impact of the Western Disturbance will start to decrease from the evening of February 4th.
Temperature: After the rain stops, the sky will clear, leading to a drop in night temperatures (Minimum Temperature). Intense cold will persist in the mornings and evenings for the next week.
Sunshine: Sunshine is expected during the day from February 5th onwards, but the air will remain cool.
