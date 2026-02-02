IMD Rain Alert: Heavy Rainfall and Hailstorm Warning Issued for Several States from February 2-4

Western Disturbance: If you have packed away your warm clothes, thinking winter is bidding farewell, take them out again. With the beginning of February, the weather has taken a turn once more. The Meteorological Department (IMD Weather Update) has issued a 'Red and Yellow Alert' (Rain Alert India) for several states in the country for the next three days. According to the latest bulletin from the Meteorological Department, an active Western Disturbance has entered North India, and its impact will be significantly felt in the plains and hilly regions from February 2nd to February 4th (Hailstorm Warning).