Important: 6 Rules Change from November 1, Impacting Your Wallet!

Rule Change: From November 1, new rules will come into effect, which will have a direct impact on the common man’s pocket.

New DelhiOct 28, 2024 / 01:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Rule Change: The month of November is about to begin. Like every month, there will be many big changes this month as well. From November 1, new rules will come into effect, which will have a direct impact on the common man’s pocket. On the first of every month, the prices of LPG cylinders change. This month, there will also be changes in the rules of credit cards. Let’s find out what rules are changing this month.

LPG Cylinder Prices

Petroleum companies change the prices of LPG gas cylinders on the first of every month. It is expected that the prices of cylinders may change on November 1. In recent months, there has been an increase in the prices of commercial gas cylinders.

ATF and CNG-PNG Prices

On the first of every month, oil marketing companies change the prices of LPG gas cylinders along with ATF and CNG-PNG. In recent months, there has been a reduction in the prices of air turbine fuel. It is expected that this time too, prices may decrease, giving a festive gift.

SBI Credit Card

From November 1, the country’s largest government bank, State Bank of India (SBI), is going to change the rules of its credit card. The credit card is linked to utility bill payments and finance charges. From November 1, an unsecured SBI credit card will have to pay a finance charge of 3.75% every month. Additionally, an extra charge of 1% will be levied on payments above Rs 50,000 for utility services like electricity, water, and LPG gas.

Mutual Fund Rules

SEBI has decided to implement new rules to prevent insider trading and increase transparency in mutual funds, which will come into effect from November 1. According to these new rules, asset management companies (AMCs) will have to provide information about transactions above Rs 15 lakh made by their employees, nominees, and close relatives to the compliance officer.

TRAI’s New Rules

From November 1, there will be a big change in the telecom sector, according to which all telecom companies, including JIO and Airtel, will have to implement traceability and blocking of spam messages. Under this rule, telecom companies will have to identify and block suspicious or fake numbers immediately, providing better security to users.

13 Days of Bank Holidays

In November, there will be several holidays due to festivals, public holidays, and assembly elections, resulting in 13 days of bank holidays. However, during these holidays, you can still use the bank’s online services, which are available 24×7, to avoid any disruption in your essential banking activities and transactions.

