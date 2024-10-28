Important: 6 Rules Change from November 1, Impacting Your Wallet!

LPG Cylinder Prices Petroleum companies change the prices of LPG gas cylinders on the first of every month. It is expected that the prices of cylinders may change on November 1. In recent months, there has been an increase in the prices of commercial gas cylinders.

ATF and CNG-PNG Prices On the first of every month, oil marketing companies change the prices of LPG gas cylinders along with ATF and CNG-PNG. In recent months, there has been a reduction in the prices of air turbine fuel. It is expected that this time too, prices may decrease, giving a festive gift.

SBI Credit Card From November 1, the country’s largest government bank, State Bank of India (SBI), is going to change the rules of its credit card. The credit card is linked to utility bill payments and finance charges. From November 1, an unsecured SBI credit card will have to pay a finance charge of 3.75% every month. Additionally, an extra charge of 1% will be levied on payments above Rs 50,000 for utility services like electricity, water, and LPG gas.

Mutual Fund Rules SEBI has decided to implement new rules to prevent insider trading and increase transparency in mutual funds, which will come into effect from November 1. According to these new rules, asset management companies (AMCs) will have to provide information about transactions above Rs 15 lakh made by their employees, nominees, and close relatives to the compliance officer.

TRAI’s New Rules From November 1, there will be a big change in the telecom sector, according to which all telecom companies, including JIO and Airtel, will have to implement traceability and blocking of spam messages. Under this rule, telecom companies will have to identify and block suspicious or fake numbers immediately, providing better security to users.