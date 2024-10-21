scriptImportant Update For Ration Card Holder: Know the e-KYC | Latest News | Patrika News
Important Update For Ration Card Holder: Know the e-KYC

The last date for e-KYC of Ration Card has been extended to 30 November 2024. If e-KYC is not done, the name will be removed from the Ration Card and the benefit will be stopped.

New DelhiOct 21, 2024 / 10:42 am

Patrika Desk

The Indian Government runs many schemes for its citizens, and the benefits of these schemes reach millions of people. Most of the government’s schemes are for the poor and needy. Even today, many people in India cannot afford two meals a day. For such people, the Indian Government provides ration card facilities so that they can arrange for their ration.
The Indian Government has informed that all ration card holders must complete their e-KYC. If the e-KYC is not updated, two things will be stopped for the cardholders. According to the rules, if a cardholder does not update their e-KYC, they will not get rice and sugar.
The deadline for completing the e-KYC of ration card has been extended. But now the holders do not have much time. The last date for e-KYC was initially set as 31 September 2024, which was later extended by one month to 30 November 2024. Now the deadline has been extended again to 31 December 2024. This means that ration card holders have about 41 days left. If they do not complete their e-KYC by 31 December, they will not get rice and sugar, and their name may also be removed from the ration card.
To complete the e-KYC, ration card holders will have to visit their nearest ration shop. There, they will have to verify their identity by giving their thumbprint on the POS machine. After this, their e-KYC process will be completed.

