National News

In 10 years, 2.20 lakh people have given up Indian citizenship, claims JMM leader

JMM leader said, “Between 2014 and 2024, 2,20,000 people have given up their citizenship and this figure has been taken directly from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

New DelhiNov 05, 2024 / 09:01 am

Patrika Desk

Jharkhand Election: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya spoke to journalists on Monday and expressed his views on various issues. JMM leader said, “Between 2014 and 2024, 2,20,000 people have given up their citizenship and this figure has been taken directly from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs. This is a serious issue, as it shows that people are feeling disillusioned with their country. The things said in Parliament lack truth. There should be no place for lies here, but the reality is that many promises have been made that have not been fulfilled.”

‘Those who sell bread were given five acres of land’

He further said, “The government has made many promises of road widening and industrial development, but what has happened on the ground? Has there been any real change? Assessing the situation in Jharkhand, you are asking whether the five acres of land given to those who sell bread has yielded any results? When the government claims to have given jobs to lakhs of youth in Haryana within a month, then the question arises as to where they are. If there was no advertisement and no application, then how did the promise of giving jobs get fulfilled?”

‘When Modi arrived, people started leaving the meeting’

He said, “You must have seen that when the Prime Minister arrived at the program, the number of people present started decreasing rapidly. This shows that people are tired of these promises and feel that they are being deceived. When people think that voting has no meaning, why will they be interested in listening to speeches?” He said, “The government has talked about the rights of tribals. But have any concrete steps been taken to protect their faith and culture? A promise was made to reserve 35% of seats for women by 2025, but till date, no concrete decision has been taken on it. This is an insult to women, as the law that was passed has not been implemented yet.”

‘Dissatisfaction is increasing in society’

He said, “Referring to your former Chief Minister Raghur Das, it is clear that there is deep disillusionment in local politics as well. All these things show that those in power have failed to fulfil their promises, and this is leading to increasing dissatisfaction in society. This is a critical time when people need to fight for their rights and demand truth.”

