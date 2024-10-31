In Bangalore, Britain’s King Charles underwent treatment for which disease? Celebrated his birthday with wife at Dr. Issac Mathai’s center

The royal couple did not participate in any public program during their visit. Instead, they focused on their health and wellness. They practiced yoga, meditation, and other health activities at the center. Their stay was centered around rejuvenation. Ayurveda and natural medicine were incorporated into their daily routine. They were given special diets to boost their treatment process. King Charles had celebrated his 71st birthday at this center in 2019.

Who is Dr. Issac Mathai? According to media reports, Charles and Camilla arrived directly in Bangalore on October 27 after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. They did not participate in any public program. The royal couple participated in yoga, meditation, and other health activities at the center. Their stay was focused on rejuvenation. Ayurveda and natural medicine were incorporated into their daily routine. Dr. Issac Mathai, who runs the center, is one of the few Indian personalities invited to King Charles’ coronation ceremony at Buckingham Palace.