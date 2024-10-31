scriptIn Bangalore, Britain’s King Charles underwent treatment for which disease? Celebrated his birthday with wife at Dr. Issac Mathai’s center | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

In Bangalore, Britain’s King Charles underwent treatment for which disease? Celebrated his birthday with wife at Dr. Issac Mathai’s center

Britain’s King Charles: The King of Britain and his wife came to Bangalore for four days. Their trip was kept secret.

BangaloreOct 31, 2024 / 03:26 pm

Patrika Desk

Britain’s King Charles: Britain’s King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, returned to their country on Wednesday after a four-day visit to Bangalore. Their private trip was kept secret. The two spent four days at a health center on the outskirts of Bangalore, which is famous for Ayurveda, homeopathy, yoga, and natural medicine. It is said that King Charles, who is suffering from cancer, underwent treatment here. This was his first visit to India after becoming the King of Britain.
The royal couple did not participate in any public program during their visit. Instead, they focused on their health and wellness. They practiced yoga, meditation, and other health activities at the center. Their stay was centered around rejuvenation. Ayurveda and natural medicine were incorporated into their daily routine. They were given special diets to boost their treatment process. King Charles had celebrated his 71st birthday at this center in 2019.

Who is Dr. Issac Mathai?

According to media reports, Charles and Camilla arrived directly in Bangalore on October 27 after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. They did not participate in any public program. The royal couple participated in yoga, meditation, and other health activities at the center. Their stay was focused on rejuvenation. Ayurveda and natural medicine were incorporated into their daily routine. Dr. Issac Mathai, who runs the center, is one of the few Indian personalities invited to King Charles’ coronation ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Diwali Celebrations

Every morning at the health center’s 30-acre organic farm, the British king would start his day with yoga. This was followed by breakfast and rejuvenation treatment. After lunch, they would rest and then continue their treatment, which would end with a meditation session. The royal couple also celebrated Diwali at the center. Charles has visited this center nine times in the last decade.

News / National News / In Bangalore, Britain’s King Charles underwent treatment for which disease? Celebrated his birthday with wife at Dr. Issac Mathai’s center

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Diwali-Chhath: Special arrangements made by the railway for the convenience of passengers, more than 3,500 special trains will run this time

National News

Diwali-Chhath: Special arrangements made by the railway for the convenience of passengers, more than 3,500 special trains will run this time

in 15 minutes

Health and Climate Change Report Reveals Alarming Situation, Air Quality Standards Need to be Changed – Jairam

National News

Health and Climate Change Report Reveals Alarming Situation, Air Quality Standards Need to be Changed – Jairam

in 1 hour

Mahabodhi Burn Center is ready to handle accidents caused by fireworks

Health

Mahabodhi Burn Center is ready to handle accidents caused by fireworks

in 1 hour

MBBS Seats: New Medical Colleges to Open in these States in Coming Years

Education News

MBBS Seats: New Medical Colleges to Open in these States in Coming Years

in 28 minutes

Latest National News

Interview case: Lawrence was given a studio-like setup and Wi-Fi facility in jail, High Court rebukes police

National News

Interview case: Lawrence was given a studio-like setup and Wi-Fi facility in jail, High Court rebukes police

in 5 hours

Cyber Attack: The country faces a major threat of cyber attacks, the center has formed a committee to prevent it, and by 2047, there will be annual attacks worth 17 lakh crore

National News

Cyber Attack: The country faces a major threat of cyber attacks, the center has formed a committee to prevent it, and by 2047, there will be annual attacks worth 17 lakh crore

in 5 hours

In Bangalore, Britain’s King Charles underwent treatment for which disease? Celebrated his birthday with wife at Dr. Issac Mathai’s center

National News

In Bangalore, Britain’s King Charles underwent treatment for which disease? Celebrated his birthday with wife at Dr. Issac Mathai’s center

in 4 hours

Health and Climate Change Report Reveals Alarming Situation, Air Quality Standards Need to be Changed – Jairam

National News

Health and Climate Change Report Reveals Alarming Situation, Air Quality Standards Need to be Changed – Jairam

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.