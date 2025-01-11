scriptIncome Tax Raid at Former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh’s Home, Crocodiles and Reptiles Found | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Income Tax Raid at Former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh’s Home, Crocodiles and Reptiles Found

Officials discovered three crocodiles and other reptiles at Rathore’s residence, prompting them to inform the Forest Department.

New DelhiJan 11, 2025 / 10:11 am

Patrika Desk

Income Tax Officers Raid Ex-BJP MLA: Income Tax officials raided the Sagar district home of former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh Rathore. Three crocodiles and other reptiles were found during the raid. Following allegations of tax evasion worth crores of rupees, tax officials have been conducting raids since Sunday on properties linked to Rathore and former councillor Rajesh Kesharwani (a beedi manufacturer and building contractor).

Three Crocodiles and Other Reptiles Found at Rathore’s Home

During the Friday, 10 January raid, officials discovered three crocodiles and other reptiles at Rathore’s residence, prompting them to inform the Forest Department. Forest officials rescued the animals after being notified by the Income Tax personnel.

Case Registered Under Wildlife Protection Act

Asim Srivastava, the head of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Force, confirmed the incident. Srivastava stated that a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. He explained that the action was taken after the Income Tax officials informed the Forest Department personnel about the presence of the crocodiles.

Crocodiles’ Health Under Scrutiny

Srivastava added that the crocodiles’ health is being examined. “We will inform the court about them and proceed accordingly,” he said. However, Srivastava did not specify the exact number of crocodiles rescued or the owner of the house.

News / National News / Income Tax Raid at Former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh’s Home, Crocodiles and Reptiles Found

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela

National News

Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela

in 4 hours

Shocking Discovery: Girlfriend's Body Found in Refrigerator After 9 Months

Crime

Shocking Discovery: Girlfriend's Body Found in Refrigerator After 9 Months

in 4 hours

Income Tax Raid at Former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh’s Home, Crocodiles and Reptiles Found

National News

Income Tax Raid at Former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh’s Home, Crocodiles and Reptiles Found

in 4 hours

Another Indian-Origin MP Contends for Canadian PM Post

World

Another Indian-Origin MP Contends for Canadian PM Post

19 hours ago

Latest National News

Income Tax Raid at Former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh’s Home, Crocodiles and Reptiles Found

National News

Income Tax Raid at Former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh’s Home, Crocodiles and Reptiles Found

in 4 hours

Affordable Housing Scheme Launched: Apply Online for JDA's Housing Project

National News

Affordable Housing Scheme Launched: Apply Online for JDA's Housing Project

14 hours ago

PM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

National News

PM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

17 hours ago

Sukma Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Retaliatory Fire

National News

Sukma Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Retaliatory Fire

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.