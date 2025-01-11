Income Tax Raid at Former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh’s Home, Crocodiles and Reptiles Found

Three Crocodiles and Other Reptiles Found at Rathore’s Home During the Friday, 10 January raid, officials discovered three crocodiles and other reptiles at Rathore’s residence, prompting them to inform the Forest Department. Forest officials rescued the animals after being notified by the Income Tax personnel.

Case Registered Under Wildlife Protection Act Asim Srivastava, the head of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Force, confirmed the incident. Srivastava stated that a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. He explained that the action was taken after the Income Tax officials informed the Forest Department personnel about the presence of the crocodiles.